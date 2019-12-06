Chris deadpanned that he’s gotten so far as wearing Villanova shorts, not yet to a T-shirt or sweatshirt out in public. Katie acknowledges that Perretta is the opposite of the caricature she had created in her own mind, that she’s seen him genuinely care about her daughter. (She did let Kenzie go to Villanova’s camp a year later as a high-schooler.) They all hate to see that he’s retiring.