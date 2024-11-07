From lacrosse to football, Villanova’s Lucas Kopecky continues to make quite the impact

Four years ago, Lucas Kopecky came to Villanova as a highly touted lacrosse recruit who played for the Wildcats as a defensive midfielder and faceoff specialist.

But this year, his graduate season, Kopecky returned to Villanova to participate in kickoffs, not faceoffs, as a wide receiver on the football team.

Advertisement

During his lacrosse career, Kopecky appeared in every game for Villanova, and as a senior in 2024, he became a four-time award recipient of the Big East All-Academic Team. Yet after a successful four years that ended in the Big East finals, Kopecky hadn’t lost sight of his initial aspirations of playing football for Villanova.

» READ MORE: Kyle Neptune and Villanova did the thing they couldn’t do Wednesday night. What happens next?

Although Kopecky arrived at Villanova during the 2019-20 season as a preferred walk-on for football, he was recruited by head coach Mike Corrado to be a dedicated lacrosse player. As football and lacrosse schedules had complicated interference due to the pandemic, Kopecky had to put football aside.

“I still had a love [for football] my sophomore and junior year,” Kopecky said. “I wanted to play so bad. In college, I always kept a ball in my hands even when I wasn’t on the football team and threw whenever I had the chance.”

Kopecky finally received an opportunity to join the football team as a graduate player this season. So far, Kopecky has appeared in five games, averaging 22.4 receiving yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

He’s expected to feature this weekend when No. 13 Villanova (7-2, 4-1 CAA) hosts North Carolina A&T (1 p.m., FloFootball) in its continued push to the FCS postseason.

At Montgomery High School in Skillman, N.J., Kopecky’s time was always split between football and lacrosse. There, he led his lacrosse team to a state championship while also setting multiple school records on the football program as a wide receiver.

Last season at Villanova, Kopecky ended his Villanova lacrosse career on a high note, scoring his two goals of the season in the Big East Tournament after spending most of the season as a faceoff specialist. Villanova lost to Georgetown, 11-10, in the championship game on May 4.

‘A nice graduation present’

As he finished lacrosse season and his senior year at Villanova, joining the football team remained a flickering possibility. Despite not playing competitive football since high school, Kopecky decided to take a chance during his senior year. He started talking again with wide receivers coach Nate Pagan about walking on for his fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility.

On May 17, the day of Villanova’s commencement ceremony, Kopecky got the call he had been waiting for from head coach Mark Ferrante. The coaches recognized Kopecky’s persistence and enthusiasm. He was invited to join the team for offseason training on June 1 — just two weeks later.

“Coach Ferrante solidified [my spot on the team on] the day of my graduation, which was awesome,” Kopecky said. “It was definitely a nice graduation present. I’ve always wanted to play football, and now I’m here.”

Accustomed to the endurance level required to play a defensive midfielder in lacrosse, Kopecky started transferring his agility and stamina back to the football field.

“[Kopecky] could run for days,” Ferrante said. “Obviously running up and down the lacrosse field, he’s well-conditioned.”

However, adjusting to the specialized skills of a wide receiver beyond learning the playbook proved to be a different kind of challenge. At first, Kopecky’s goal was to simply get on the field and play without any expectations of starting — or scoring touchdowns.

» READ MORE: Quarterback Connor Watkins certainly sees the ‘big picture’ in his sixth year at Villanova

Kopecky credited much of his development over the summer to the support of his teammates, especially fellow wide receiver Kenyon Miles and graduate quarterback Connor Watkins.

“All my teammates are so open to helping me, always giving me tips, telling me what I’m doing wrong, and I need that,” Kopecky said. “One thing I love about Kenyon [Miles] is that he would always want to see me do well and push me to be better. Without him, I wouldn’t be the player that I am.”

The intense training and team camaraderie during camp helped Kopecky shake off the high school rust, progressing from a summer walk-on into a promising member of the wideout rotation.

Quick adjustments

Kopecky is not the only player making adjustments this season, as he is one of several new members of Villanova’s offense. The only returning starter from the wide receiver corps is junior Jaylan Sanchez, who leads the Wildcats in receiving yards (245) behind graduate transfer Devin Smith (306).

“I think the biggest adjustment is for Connor [Watkins],” Kopecky said. “We’ve been doing a good job getting the extra time watching film with him, getting the extra reps. Our chemistry has definitely developed from the beginning of the season.”

Although Kopecky didn’t appear in the first three games, his role on Villanova’s offense has developed since the beginning of the season. He made his Villanova football debut at Maryland on Sep. 21, where he had one reception for nine yards.

Ferrante took notice of Kopecky’s progress in the last few games. Against New Hampshire on Oct. 26, he caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Watkins in the end zone on fourth down.

“[Kopecky] is starting to get a little more comfortable with the program and what we’re trying to do,” Ferrante said on Monday. “It’s resulted in him getting on the field more for us. So I think he’s doing a really nice job for us, and I think we will start seeing more of him each week.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Villanova athletics right here!