Quarterback Connor Watkins certainly sees the ‘big picture’ in his sixth year at Villanova

This week at practice, quarterback Connor Watkins had more on his mind than Villanova’s highly anticipated contest against FBS foe Maryland on Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network).

While talking with offensive coordinator Chris Boden, Watkins mentioned how “crazy” it felt that the Wildcats already were hitting Week 4.

Watkins knows that his sixth and final season at Villanova will fly by — and that seizing every moment is essential. The quarterback is managing high expectations after being named the Coastal Athletic Association’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Last year, he led the Wildcats to a share of the conference title and the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

“It’s like having another coach out there,” head coach Mark Ferrante said of his third-year starter. “We’re excited to have [Watkins] be another guy who sees the big picture and can communicate it on the sidelines to make adjustments.”

The Williamsport native has mostly delivered on the preseason hype through Villanova’s first three games. He ranks sixth in the conference in total yards (643 yards) and has accounted for seven touchdowns without a turnover. In Villanova’s season-opening win over Youngstown State on Aug. 29, Watkins showcased his dual-threat ability, when he rushed for 107 yards and two scores. Most importantly, Villanova is 3-0 and No. 5 in the FCS.

“I love his competitiveness,” Ferrante said. “He’s going to do whatever it takes to either get to the end zone, get the first down, or make plays for his teammates.”

Watkins’ “whatever it takes” attitude on the field is one of a quarterback who had to work his way to the top. The Wildcats’ signal caller did not earn the starting job until 2022, his fourth season in the program.

Some of Watkins’ success since becoming the starter can be attributed to the relationship he and Boden have established. They both joined the Villanova program in 2019, Watkins as a freshman and Boden returning to the coaching staff of his alma mater.

“This is the only offense [Watkins] has known in college,” Boden said. “At a lot of different schools, [offensive coordinators] come and go, quarterbacks come and go, so just to be able to have him here for so long is huge. Just always being on the same page with him, watching his mental growth and maturity as a leader.”

Navigating an ankle injury late last season forced Watkins to adapt his game, ultimately increasing his versatility as a quarterback.

“[Watkins] was healthy enough to play, but [the injury] took away some of his athleticism, and he really had to focus on his reads,” Boden said. “The mental toughness of being able to transform himself into more of a pocket passer, based on what happened, was awesome.”

In addition to continuing to develop as a passer, a big part of Watkins’ job in 2024 is to help newcomers transition smoothly into an offense that lost its top three rushers and two starting wide receivers from a year ago.

“I think the further we get into the year, the better we’re going to become and the better we’ll operate offensively,” Watkins said.

Despite the perspective he’s gained from a longer college career than most because of extended COVID-19 eligibility, Watkins says he still expects to face new situations in the weeks ahead.

“I will never say in sports that you’ve seen it all because you can get amazed every single week seeing something new,” Watkins said. “But I will say that as a sixth-year, I feel like I’m in a position now where I have to be another coach. I have to explain things, see things before they’re going to happen, and get everybody else in the right position.”

Watkins believes that football and a competitive edge are “in his DNA,” but he has not yet decided whether to continue his career after college.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it and appreciate what’s left of college football,” Watkins said. “If your dream is to play Division I football, you get here, and it’s a grind. Then you work your way through the ranks, and by the time you’re at the top, you’re like, ‘It’s almost over. We’re here at the end.’”

Until then, Watkins’ priority is embracing the opportunities he’s earned at Villanova — like a matchup against FBS competition like the Terrapins on Saturday and then what he hopes will be another run at the CAA championship and FCS playoffs.

“[Watkins’] legacy will be of his games here where he just put the team on his back and willed us to win,” Boden said. “He’s done that multiple times, and I’m proud of him for it.”

