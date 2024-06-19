Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist is the latest in a string of injuries for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings

Life just got worse for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings and the latest saga is linked to Maddy Siegrist.

The former Villanova women’s hoops star suffered a broken finger on her left hand on Monday night.

It comes at the worst possible time for the second-year forward averaging 14.6 points, good for third-best on the team this season. In the game Monday night against the Lynx, she finished with 17 points and added seven rebounds in a 90-78 Wings loss.

However, Siegrist appears to be taking the news in stride, posting on X, formerly Twitter, that the setback is all a part of “God’s plan.”

But the loss is arguably worse for the Wings, who are down to just eight players. Siegrist is the fifth player to miss games due to injury, most notably WNBA All-Star Natasha Howard (broken foot), and Arike Ogunbowale (Achilles), who is the second-leading scorer in the league. There is no timeline for Siegrist’s return.

This past offseason, she spent time as a special assistant to the senior administrator at Villanova, helping to guide the Wildcats to the championship game of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament before returning for her second season as a professional.

In place of Siegrist, the Wings acquired free agent Morgan Bertsch via a hardship contract, the second hardship deal the team has had to sign this season. In the WNBA, hardship contracts are allowed when a team drops to just eight eligible contract players and are immediately terminated once standard players can return.