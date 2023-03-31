Maddy Siegrist is a finalist for Wooden Award

Former Villanova star Maddy Siegrist picked up another honor Thursday night, when she was named to the Wooden Award All-American team. The Wooden Award All-Americans also are the finalists for the award.

The Wooden Award is given to the nation’s top men’s and women’s players, and the women’s winner will be announced Monday on ESPN.

Siegrist joined Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Cameron Brink (Stanford), and Mackenzie Holmes (Indiana) as the five finalists.

Siegrist, the Big East player of the year and an AP and USBWA first-team All-American, was the nation’s leading scorer this year with 29.2 points per game and broke several school and Big East records as she led Villanova (30-7) to the Sweet 16. She recently declared for the WNBA draft (7 p.m., April 10, ESPN) and is projected by ESPN as the No. 5 overall pick.

Boston and Clark, who was the AP player of the year, are set to face off in the Final Four on Friday (9 p.m., ESPN).

The All-Americans and men’s and women’s award winners will be honored at a gala on April 7 in Los Angeles along with South Carolina coach and North Philly native Dawn Staley, who won the Legends of Coaching award.

» READ MORE: Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist will forgo last year of eligibility and enter the WNBA draft