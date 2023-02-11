Maddy Siegrist scores 50 in rout of Seton Hall, setting Villanova and Big East records in the same game

Just days after being named to the Naismith Midseason Player of the Year team, Maddy Siegrist proved why she deserves to be in the conversation for the top player in women’s college basketball.

With her 50-point performance, Siegrist passed the Villanova (22-4, 13-2 Big East) single-game record (45), and the Big East single-game record (44). and became the Big East all-time leading scorer with 1,547 career points in conference play.

The senior’s prolific scoring effort came in a 99-65 rout of Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon at Finneran Pavilion.

Statistical leaders

Siegrist’s 50 points came on a highly efficient shooting performance as the senior finished shooting 20-of-26 from the field. The senior also added 10 rebounds for her 50th career double-double.

Junior Maddie Burke was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 12 points while sophomore Christina Dalce added eight points and nine rebounds.

Sidney Cooks and Lauren Park-Lane led Seton Hall (15-10, 8-7) with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

What we saw

Villanova came out to a slow start, committing turnovers and struggling to find an offensive rhythm. But by the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats had settled in. Siegrist led the offense with nine points, but the Pirates kept it close with Villanova leading just 18-17 entering the second.

The second started with more back and forth, but the Wildcats closed the quarter on a 19-3 run to take a 16-point lead into the half.

The second half was more of the same, with Seton Hall getting within 18 at one point, but never getting close enough to threaten the Cats.

Game-changing play

Villanova held a 35-27 lead with 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Burke was fouled on a baseline jumper by Park-Lane. Park-Lane was upset with the call and picked up a technical foul. Seton Hall head coach Tony Bozzella was not happy with that and picked up a technical foul of his own.

This resulted in six free throw attempts for the Wildcats. Burke went 2-of-2, and Siegrist hit 3-4 of the technical foul shots. With this and two more baskets, the Wildcats took a 44-28 lead into the half, swinging momentum heavily in their favor and putting Seton Hall in a hole that they would not recover from.

Up next

Villanova will travel to New York to take on St. John’s (18-5, 9-5) on Wednesday (7 p.m., FloSports). The first time the teams met this season, Villanova erased a 16-point deficit in the final 5 minutes, 28 seconds to beat the Red Storm, 64-61.