Max Shulga withdraws his commitment to Villanova and plans to return to VCU

Max Shulga is not joining Villanova after all.

A source confirmed a CBS Sports report Wednesday that Shulga will return to Virginia Commonwealth and finish his final season of college basketball eligibility.

Shulga, a 6-foot-4 guard, committed to Villanova earlier this month and was going to be a key addition to the Wildcats, who needed his playmaking and shooting ability. But Shulga never really wanted to leave VCU, according to a source, and when the Rams came up with more money, Shulga opted to return to the Rams and coach Ryan Odom, whom Shulga has spent the last four years with — first at Utah State and then at VCU.

Villanova was informed of the Ukraine-born Shulga’s intent to return to Richmond on Wednesday morning. He was on campus as recently as last week and planned to move this week, a source said.

Shulga’s departure puts Villanova back in the position of needing another ball handler and shooter. The Wildcats remain in the mix for Miami transfer and Philadelphia native Wooga Poplar. They’re also pursuing Fresno State center Enoch Boakye, and could be getting Eric Dixon back from the NBA draft process.