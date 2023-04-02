Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist wins Katrina McClain Award as the nation’s top power forward

The awards for Maddy Siegrist keep on coming.

On Saturday, the Villanova forward received the Katrina McClain Award, given annually to the best power forward in women’s basketball. Siegrist who recently announced that she’ll forgo her fifth year and declare herself eligible for the WNBA Draft later this month, led the nation in scoring with 29.2 points per game.

The McClain Award is the latest for the reigning Big East player of the year, who also became a USBWA and AP All-America recipient, breaking multiple school, conference, and NCAA records.

“The contributions that Katrina McClain made to women’s basketball along with her amazing career accomplishments make winning this award so special,” said Siegrist via a release. “It is a great honor even to be nominated for the award that bears her name. Each of the other finalists this year had outstanding seasons and I am incredibly humbled to have been chosen as the winner. This award means a great deal to me, and I will continue trying to live up to its name.”

Siegrist won’t need to wait long to see if she’ll be the recipient of yet another prestigious college basketball award as on Thursday, she was named as one of five finalists for the Wooden Award, given to the nation’s top men’s and women’s players.

The women’s winner of the Wooden Award will be announced ahead of Monday’s NCAA men’s championship game on ESPN.