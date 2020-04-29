Talking Tuesday after he had finalized a deal to be represented by Roc Nation Sports, Temple senior Quinton Rose talked about wrinkles you don’t really think about. While still playing for the Owls, Rose said he had asked a compliance officer at the school about how he wanted to sell a pair of sneakers he’d purchased. Could he advertise the sale on his Instagram? No, Rose was told, because even though those Jordans were his, not provided by the school, the NCAA could rule he was making money off his name by advertising the sale on his Instagram feed.