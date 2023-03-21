National title, Final Four odds improve drastically for Villanova heading into Sweet 16

The Villanova Wildcats have reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years. A historic 76-57 win over No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Monday night at the Finneran Pavilion made sure of that.

Villanova was favored to win that game by 6.5 points, so getting here, to the Sweet 16 isn’t too much of a shock.

But now that the Wildcats are heading to Greenville, S.C., something else has changed: their odds to get past Greenville and to Dallas for the Final Four have drastically improved.

Women’s NCAA Tournament future odds: Villanova

To reach the Final Four: +210 To win the national championship: +4500

Both of those numbers have dipped greatly since Monday morning, but it has more to do with how the path has changed than anything the Wildcats did on their home court Monday night.

Since No. 1 seed Indiana was knocked off by ninth-seeded Miami, Villanova will be favored to win their Sweet 16 game Friday vs. the Hurricanes instead of being underdogs to Indiana.

That fact has changed the math for Villanova’s Final Four odds. Entering Monday night’s Round of 32 game, Villanova was 11/1 (+1100) to get to Dallas. Now? It’s a little more than 2/1. And entering Monday, Villanova’s national title odds were 120/1. The Wildcats are still long shots, but not the longest of long shots.

Game lines for the Sweet 16 were not posted as of Tuesday morning, but get by Miami and the winner of No. 2 Utah and No. 3 LSU would be waiting for a trip to the Final Four.

LSU is the favorite (+100) to emerge from Villanova’s quadrant and reach the Final Four. And South Carolina (-240) is the clear favorite to win the whole thing.

But as the Miami upset of Indiana (the Hoosiers were 14-point favorites) was completed late Monday night, the path to the Final Four for Villanova went from a long shot to a real possibility.

