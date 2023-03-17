What to watch for in Villanova’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against Cleveland State

Villanova and Cleveland State will face off for the first time in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPNU) at the Finneran Pavilion. The fourth-seeded Wildcats will look to defend their home court while the No. 13 Vikings are searching for their first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Battle of the stars

Villanova (28-6) and Cleveland State (30-4) each are led by their conference’s player of the year in senior Maddy Siegrist and junior Destiny Leo.

Siegrist is the nation’s leading scorer at 28.9 points per game and was named an Associated Press first-team All-American this week. Siegrist has scored at least 21 points in each game this season and has done so while shooting 51.8% from the field.

Siegrist led the Wildcats to a win in the first round last season and will be an integral part again this postseason.

“[Siegrist] had a tremendous year last year, so I’m wondering, ‘How are we going to match that?’” Dillon said Friday. “And not only does she match that, she’s gone to another level.”

For the Vikings, Leo has been an integral part of the team’s journey to a Horizon League championship. The junior guard averages 17.7 points on 43.2% shooting from the field and 38.8% from distance.

“[Leo] on the court, between those lines, is a very confident player because she puts the work in,” Cleveland State head coach Chris Kielsmeier said. “She wants the ball in her hands. She wants to make plays and she expects herself to do whatever needs to be done.”

While these two likely won’t match up directly, all eyes will be on the standouts.

Nova’s size advantage

As the tallest players in Villanova’s consistent rotation, standing at 6-2, it is not often that Siegrist and Christina Dalce have a size advantage. But, when it comes to their matchup with the Vikings, the Cats will have a mismatch inside.

Dalce and Siegrist will match up with Cleveland’s State forwards Brittni Moore and Amele Ngwafang who are 5-10 and 6-0, respectively.

For Dalce, this will open up opportunities on both ends of the floor. The sophomore has been a solid rim protector for Villanova all season, setting the single-season block record with 76, but her offensive improvement over the last few weeks has increased her value even more.

“[Dalce] is a big X-factor for us,” Dillon said. “Just keeping her on the floor and understanding how important it is to just stay present and be disruptive.”

For Siegrist, this advantage will be more evident on the offensive end. The only teams that have found success with decreasing Siegrist’s efficiency are those that have a tall and long defender to put on her, like UConn did with Aaliyah Edwards and DePaul with Annesah Morrow.

Disciplined defense

One thing that Cleveland State does well is get to the free-throw line. The Vikings are fourth in the country in free throws attempted per game (23.82) and second in free throws made (17.06). This is a point of emphasis for Kielsmeier’s team and one of the main ways in which the Vikings exploit their opponents.

“I think that getting to the line is something that we take pride in every game,” Moore said. “Getting to the basket and kind of drawing contact is something that we will definitely focus on.”

One thing that Villanova does really well is defend. In her 20 years of coaching, Dillon has always emphasized defense.

“Defense wins us games,” senior Brooke Mullin said. “Offense obviously helps, but [Dillon’s] emphasis on defense takes us to the next level.”

A key for Villanova will be composure on the defensive end to avoid bailing the Vikings out and sending them to the free-throw line.

“One thing we always say is the discipline on the defensive end,” Dillon said. “You want to stay out on the floor, you have to be disciplined but also be disruptive.”

Staying out of foul trouble has been a struggle for Dalce at times this season, but her ability to do so will be crucial for Villanova on Saturday. Reserve forward Megan Olbrys suffered a fractured fourth metatarsal while going for a rebound during practice on Monday. The freshman has played significant minutes for Villanova off the bench, especially when Dalce gets in foul trouble. Olbrys’ absence likely will mean a smaller Villanova lineup at times, but Dillon and her staff will adjust as needed.

“I think Bella Runyan, she’s willing to guard anyone, and Kaitlyn Orihel as well,” Dillon said. The understanding of what needs to be done is there, so it’s just us being smart as coaches getting that rotation down a little better.”