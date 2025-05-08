The new pope went to Villanova, and sports fans — even Jay Wright — have some thoughts

We all knew there would be tons of memes no matter who was selected as pope — PopeCrave fever gripped the nation as we waited to hear whether the cardinals had made their selection.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, is the first American pope, which opened up a whole new genre of humor.

The new pope is from Chicago, and he graduated from Villanova. Sound like anyone you know?

The ‘Nova Knicks jokes kept on coming.

The Knicks are up 2-0 on the Celtics in their NBA playoff series, and now the new pope is a Villanova grad. Is this a sign that they have the mandate of heaven?

Just because the new pope has been all over the world since his time at Villanova, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t watching the Wildcats and celebrating their 2016 NCAA championship. Some of his old retweets confirm his excitement over the win.

It’s a big day for the Big East — unless you went to one of the other Catholic Big East schools, in which case Villanova now has something over all of you.

Just how aware is the new pope of Villanova basketball? Is this the strongest sign of support for Kevin Willard from above?

Can you even watch Villanova basketball in the Vatican?

I guess we’ll find out! He does have the Jay Wright seal of approval.

Maybe we’ll get a re-creation of this moment.