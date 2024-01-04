Skip to content
Providence loses star swingman Bryce Hopkins to a torn ACL

Hopkins was hurt Wednesday during No. 23 Providence’s 61-57 loss at home to Seton Hall.

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins drives toward the basket as Seton Hall guard Dylan Addae-Wusu defends during the first half Wednesday.
    by Staff Reports
Providence College announced Thursday that swingman Bryce Hopkins has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will be lost for the season.

”We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time,” Providence coach Kim English said. “We will be with him throughout this process to help him come back stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Hopkins was hurt Wednesday during No. 23 Providence’s 61-57 loss at home to Seton Hall. Hopkins averaged 15.5 points and and 8.6 rebounds in 14 games this season.

The Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) will visit Villanova on Feb. 4 and host the Wildcats on March 2.