Villanova’s victory over Xavier: Wins are wins, and the Wildcats are the last unbeaten in the Big East

Desmond Claude’s desperation attempt at the horn hit the front of the rim, and you could hear the collective exhale mixed with cheers from the Villanova fans inside Finneran Pavilion Wednesday night.

Villanova escaped with a 66-65 win over Xavier. It wasn’t pretty. In the Big East, winning ugly comes with the territory.

For 30 minutes, Villanova looked like it was going to coast to a relatively easy victory. Instead, the closing minutes were tense, and the Wildcats (10-4) were lucky to come away victorious.

Here are some observations from the win.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Villanova’s dominant defense is key for future success in the Big East

Closing time

Brendan Hausen’s fourth three-pointer gave Villanova a 10-point lead, 48-38, with 15-plus minutes on the clock. Five minutes later, a Hakim Hart triple stopped a small Xavier run and bumped Villanova’s lead to nine.

For most of the night, Villanova had an answer whenever it needed it. But Hart’s three from the left wing was one of two baskets Villanova made in the final 10 minutes, 12 seconds Wednesday night.

Without Justin Moore for the fourth straight game, the Wildcats struggled down the stretch. They didn’t have a reliable ball-handler. The offense became stagnant. The ball barely moved. They played too much one-on-one.

They had two critical turnovers in the final two minutes, both by senior guard TJ Bamba. The first was a shot clock violation, the second an Xavier steal after Villanova inbounded to Bamba and he stood with the ball in his hands and allowed Xavier to knock it free.

During most of the closing minutes, starting point guard Mark Armstrong was on the bench. Armstrong played just 20 minutes and scored six points. He had zero assists, two turnovers, and was minus-11. When Villanova coach Kyle Neptune substituted Armstrong into the game with a minute on the clock, it garnered a sarcastic cheer from the crowd.

Is Villanova missing a reliable ball-handler in crunch time?

“We got older guys who have been in those spots,” Neptune said. “We just have to execute in those situations. It is what it is. You’re never going to play a perfect game. Teams make it tough for you. We’re playing in the Big East, going against a really good coach and talented players. They scout you. They know what you do.”

» READ MORE: Patience has paid off for Villanova’s Jordan Longino and Nnanna Njoku

Villanova struggled late in losses to Penn and Drexel, and looked offensively inept at times down the stretch in a win over UCLA. Still, late-game execution wasn’t a problem in a win at Creighton two weeks ago without Moore, and the Wildcats proved they could close games out during their run in the Bahamas.

Wednesday night was far from perfect. Eric Dixon’s two missed free throws opened the door for a heartbreaker, but Claude missed.

In this league, wins are wins.

Neptune pointed to another strong defensive showing as the big reason Villanova won. The Wildcats are now 18th in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

“We can definitely be better, but the thing we can control is playing hard and defending,” Neptune said.

Hart stays hot

The emergence of Hart, especially with Moore out, has been pivotal for Villanova. At times this season, if Dixon wasn’t filling the scoresheet, it was fair to wonder where the offense was going to come from.

Right now, Hart, a Maryland transfer by way of Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic High School, is giving Villanova a huge boost off the bench.

Wednesday night marked the fifth straight game Hart scored in double figures. He led Villanova with 14 points after dropping 20 on DePaul in Villanova’s previous game on Dec. 23.

Earlier in the season, there were a few games where Hart wasn’t on the floor in key situations. It wasn’t clear what his role was.

“I’ve just been staying with it,” he said.

“It’s just great to have a guy like him,” Dixon said. “We came in and got guys out of the portal who wanted to be a part of this.”

Neptune said Hart’s hard work is “paying dividends.”

“I think he’s been really good,” Neptune added. “Anytime you’re trying to integrate new pieces into a team, at times it can be a challenge. To his credit, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and he’s gotten better as we’ve gone from the summer until now.”

» READ MORE: As Big East play begins, here’s a look at how Villanova could get back to the NCAA Tournament

Last of the unbeatens

By the end of Wednesday night, Villanova was alone at the top of the Big East standings after No. 23 Providence fell at home to Seton Hall and lost star forward Bryce Hopkins to an injury in the process. The Wildcats are the only undefeated team remaining in the conference at 3-0.

There have been plenty of ups and downs through 14 games for Villanova. But Wednesday marked a fourth straight victory, all coming without Moore.

The Wildcats will likely be favored Saturday at home vs. St John’s and then host a DePaul team they pounded in Chicago before Christmas. A 5-0 start to conference play is within reach.

Moore’s status

They’re winning without him, but it’s clear Villanova needs Moore back as soon as possible. Sure, Villanova brought in experienced transfers, but they missed Moore a lot in the closing minutes Wednesday night.

Tuesday marked a month since Moore sprained his right knee in the first half of a loss at Kansas State.

When will he be back?

“Day-to-day,” Neptune reiterated Wednesday night. “We’ll continue to evaluate. Whenever our doctors clear him he’ll get back.”