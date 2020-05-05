Donte DiVincenzo hit some big shots, but not as many as in the 2018 title game. Ryan Arcidiacono didn’t have the same impact he had in ‘16, but he made two free throws that proved to be decisive as his squad took this by two points in overtime. Jalen Brunson actually hit the last point on a foul shot in OT for ‘16, even though he was rooting hard for the ‘18 squad he led to the title as national player of the year.