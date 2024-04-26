Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen is heading to Kansas State, he announced Friday morning on Instagram.

Hausen, who is from Amarillo, Tex., left Villanova after two seasons with the program. The sharpshooting guard shot 38.1% from three-point range on an average of 5.2 attempts per game in 2023-24 after shooting 42.9% on two attempts per game in his freshman season.

Villanova struggled at times to find open shots for Hausen, who was regarded as one of the better shooters in the transfer portal market. Hausen played just 17.6 minutes per game this past season at Villanova. The Wildcats put defense and rebounding ahead of offense, and Hausen was less reliable in those components of the game.

Advertisement

Still, a team that was starved for offense at times couldn’t get enough opportunities for one of its best offensive weapons.

Kansas State was 19-15 and finished ninth in the Big 12. The other Wildcats did not make the NCAA Tournament.

» READ MORE: College basketball’s offseason has a free agency feel. Here’s how Villanova is navigating the new world.

Hausen is the second of Villanova’s four players in the transfer portal to make a commitment to a new school. Graduate transfer Trey Patterson is heading to Rice. TJ Bamba and Lance Ware remain uncommitted.

A nearly complete roster overhaul is underway for Villanova, which is 35-33 in Kyle Neptune’s first two seasons as head coach. The Wildcats have one portal commitment in Penn’s Tyler Perkins. They remain active in the transfer portal market and have conducted visits with multiple players over the past few weeks. Villanova still has about five or six roster spots to fill via the portal.