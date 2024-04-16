Does Tyler Perkins’ transfer from Penn represent a new Villanova way?

There’s some awkwardness in his response. Which team is we? Which team is them? On the day you announce your transfer from one Big 5 rival to another, how do you state your allegiance?

Former Penn Quaker Tyler Perkins, who announced his transfer to Villanova on Sunday, is working on it.

“It’ll definitely be interesting playing against Penn again,” Villanova’s newest addition said. “I kind of had some jokes with some of my teammates about it, and stuff like that, but I’m definitely looking forward to it. I mean, we beat them last year.

“It doesn’t matter who I play against while I’m with the team that I’m with. I’m competing, I’m trying to win every game that I play. So that was that. I’m excited to play against them again, or play against them the first time, and we’ll see what happens.”

One of the main reasons Perkins, a talented 6-foot-4 freshman shooting guard, has gone from we to them — or them to we — is because of his play when Penn beat Villanova. He scored 22 points in a 76-72 Penn victory, showcasing his talent and aggressiveness, capturing Villanova coach Kyle Neptune’s attention. Neptune reached out quickly when Perkins entered the transfer portal, and Villanova ended up being the only school Perkins visited.

Staying in Philadelphia makes transferring easier. It also could make things a little awkward.

“When I play Penn, it will be a little weird,” Perkins said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just basketball.”

(Note: It’s unknown exactly when Villanova will play Penn, possibly making the intra-Big 5 transfer a little simpler. The Big 5 Classic has not yet been renewed, though there is hope it will continue. Even so, Villanova would only face three of the other five schools).

Entering the portal was not an easy decision for Perkins. Transferring was “best for me and my family and my future,” Perkins said, and his decision came down to what Perkins called “resources.” He was impressed by Villanova’s pre-practice hydration tests, “organic, pasture-raised” meals before and after lifts, prescribed ice bath treatments, and more. Villanova invests heavily in its basketball, and few non-Power 6 teams can keep up.

NIL was part of Villanova’s recruiting pitch, but “that’s not the reason I play basketball,” Perkins said. “They can throw me all the money in the world, but if I’m not happy with the fit, and I don’t feel like I can succeed there, then I’m not going there. It was a basketball move, for sure.”

He was also drawn to Villanova’s academics. Passing up an Ivy League degree isn’t easy, so Perkins wanted to be at “a school that still took academics seriously,” instead of somewhere that athletes take specifically tailored online courses.

As for basketball, Perkins fits the mold of a Villanova guard. He’s on the taller side, aggressive, and a strong rebounder. He’s a solid distance shooter, making just under 35% from three. He’s from Virginia and played for Team Takeover, the AAU program that produced Justin Moore, Brandon Slater, and Josh Hart. He’s also left-handed and described himself as a Jalen Brunson-type of player, adding he hopes to pick Brunson’s brain at some point.

He joins a Villanova team in transition. The program has had consecutive disappointing seasons, missing the last two NCAA Tournaments, and now loses four graduates, has three players in the transfer portal, and three more making NBA draft decisions.

In the immediate future, Perkins should help limit the losses of Moore (out of eligibility) and Brendan Hausen (transfer portal). Perkins was not guaranteed a starring or even a starting role, but with so much roster turnover, there’s opportunity to do either.

The New Villanova Way?

While the Brunson player comparison is exciting, the best news for Villanova about Perkins’ transfer is this: Perkins has three years of eligibility remaining. Though players move regularly (look at Villanova’s current roster for evidence of that), Perkins is a young transfer with whom Villanova can build.

This could be a precursor to a new Villanova way. For years, Villanova has built itself by recruiting high school players, having them redshirt and marinate in its system, then having them start once they’re juniors or seniors. That’s much more difficult in the current era, where players can transfer and play immediately.

Villanova still wants to recruit high school players, as shown by the incoming class of Matthew Hodge, Josiah Moseley, and Malcolm Thomas. However, Villanova’s last three recruiting classes have shown how difficult that is, as only Mark Armstrong and Jordan Longino are difference-makers Villanova recruited who are expected to be at Villanova next season. (Armstrong declared for the NBA draft, but maintained his eligibility.)

Perkins is a freshman who has proved he can score at the collegiate level, and there are others out there. By recruiting talented freshmen who immediately produce at their first schools, Villanova can maintain its developmental identity while staying competitive. Adding young transfers to a freshman base can be the new Villanova Way.

Of course, Villanova will still need to add experience most years, filling holes with older players, like they did last offseason, adding Tyler Burton, TJ Bamba, Hakim Hart, and Lance Ware. While it did not have the desired results, it will have to try again this year, as the Wildcats have at least four open scholarships and few reliable experienced players. At least three will be filled by seniors or graduates.

But Perkins can also be a blueprint for the future. Three years is enough time to learn Villanova’s habits and to be built around, even in the modern game.

Welcome to the Villanova Way, circa 2024.