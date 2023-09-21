Villanova hires former guard Corey Fisher to basketball staff

Another Wildcat is coming home.

Villanova announced Thursday that former guard Corey Fisher will be taking on a student athlete relations role at the university. Fisher, 35, starred on the Main Line from 2007-11, twice earning All-Big East honors, and playing a critical role on the team that reached the 2009 Final Four.

In four years with the Wildcats, Fisher averaged 12.1 points and 3.5 assists. He was the Big East’s Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore, a third-team All-Big East selection as a junior, and a second-team all-conference pick as a senior. At the time of his graduation, Fisher ranked No. 13 on Villanova’s all-time scoring list with 1,672 points and No. 6 on the school’s career assist leaderboard with 487. Fisher was also named to the Big East’s All-Academic team as a senior.

» READ MORE: Ryan Arcidiacono becomes the latest ex-Villanova star to sign with the Knicks

The Bronx native, who played basketball professional in 10 countries, is expected to work closely with coach Kyle Neptune and the basketball program in a student-athlete development role.

Fisher is far from the only former ‘Nova player currently involved with the program, as former Wildcats standouts Dwayne Anderson and Mike Nardi serve as assistant coaches, while Randy Foye is one of the faces of the school’s NIL collective, “Friends of Nova.”