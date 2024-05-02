The NCAA’s transfer portal has closed. Big 5 basketball teams were impacted in different ways.

That noise you heard when the clock struck midnight on Thursday morning wasn’t a SEPTA bus whizzing by your residence. That was the collective sigh of relief from the Big 5′s 12 men’s and women’s basketball coaches.

The transfer portal is closed, and while there’s still a few weeks of roster rebuilding for many of those coaches, the part of the calendar when they still worry about who might be heading out is gone. The focus can go solely to recruiting and not retaining.

Around 2,100 total Division I players — including walk-ons — entered the portal on the men’s side, and another 1,400 on the women’s side. That’s an average of around five to six players per men’s team and another three to four players per women’s team.

Given that, a tip of the cap goes to St. Joseph’s women’s coach Cindy Griffin, who was the only one of the 12 coaches in the Big 5 who saw the 45-day portal window open and close without losing a single player.

As for the rest of the Big 5? The schools were all impacted in different ways, and how could they not be? Not all of them are on the same playing field when it comes to name, image, and likeness funding and their status in the game itself.

Here’s a look around the Big 5 at what the portal wrought for the local programs.

Men’s teams

Early winners: Temple, St. Joe’s

The portal giveth, and the portal taketh. That’s the reality for everyone, but so far it’s Temple and St. Joe’s that have seen both worlds play out.

Temple: The Owls lost their top three scorers — Hysier Miller, Jordan Riley, and Jahlil White — to the portal. But Adam Fisher and his staff have done some strong work in replacing talent, helped by an NIL collective that is gaining momentum. Temple has a new backcourt, and it has the potential to be a good one with what seems to be the right balance of players: New Mexico transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr., St. Joe’s transfer Lynn Greer III, and Penn State transfer Jameel Brown. The Owls could use some help in the frontcourt, but they’re on the right track.

St. Joe’s: The biggest domino in the Big 5 was Erik Reynolds II, the first-team all-conference player who would have been one of the top-scoring guards in the portal if he decided to enter it. But Reynolds is back, and while Billy Lange and Co. lost Greer, freshman big man Christ Essandoko (Providence), and reserve forward Kacper Klaczek (Albany), the Hawks have retooled, too. They brought in Rutgers transfer Derek Simpson and Harvard big man Justice Ajogbor, who is an elite rim protector and lob threat with a big body that will free up space for the Hawks’ talented three-headed backcourt of Reynolds, Simpson, and A-10 freshman of the year Xzayvier Brown. The other big news? Rasheer Fleming is back, too, and the Hawks still have another scholarship to play around with. Besides Reynolds and Ajogbor, St. Joe’s is pretty young and plenty talented. The Hawks will be among the A-10 favorites.

Wait and see: Drexel, La Salle, Villanova

There are still a few weeks left until most teams will have a complete roster for 2024-25.

Drexel: Zach Spiker, the Big 5′s coach of the year, was a victim of his own recruiting and development. The Dragons don’t have much in the way of NIL support, so it was no surprise that they lost their top two players to the portal in Justin Moore (Loyola-Chicago) and Amari Williams (Kentucky). They also lost graduate transfer Jamie Bergens, a guard, and reserve forward Lamar Oden Jr. (Charleston Southern). Drexel has brought in two junior college transfers: forward Victor Panov and guard Kevon Vanderhorst.

La Salle: The Explorers lost their top five scorers to the portal, but one of them, Daeshon Shepherd, withdrew his name, and another, Khalil Brantley, is considering returning. But point guard Jhamir Brickus is off to Villanova, big man Rokas Jocius is headed to Central Florida, and wing Anwar Gill is transferring to Howard. Still, Fran Dunphy brought in Penn State transfer Demetrius Lilley and Long Island transfer Eric Acker. If Brantley returns, La Salle will be back in business, with still time to add talent and depth.

Villanova: The Wildcats’ situation has been covered plenty here. They are the program in the Big 5 with the most robust NIL collective that wants to operate at the highest levels of the sport. A roster overhaul of sorts is underway, and while Villanova has added Brickus and Penn transfer Tyler Perkins, its biggest additions are still likely to be determined. Will Eric Dixon and Mark Armstrong come back? Can Kyle Neptune and his staff add an impact shooter or two?

The Ivy’s new world

Perkins transferring from Steve Donohue’s team showed the new reality for the Ivy League: Take NIL seriously or risk losing players who can find a good degree somewhere else while making more money in the process. Perkins was the only non-graduate transfer Penn lost. The Quakers also said goodbye to leading scorer Clark Slajchert and Andrew Laczkowski, neither eligible to play because of the league’s rule that graduate students cannot play.

Donohue added talent, though, too, bringing in Ethan Roberts from Drake (by way of Army). Roberts scored 12.4 points per game as a freshman at Army but didn’t play at Drake because he was hurt. Penn also brought in Mercer’s Michael Zanoni.

Women’s teams

Early winners: Drexel, Penn, St. Joe’s

Drexel: The Dragons went on a wild run to win the Coastal Athletic Association and reach the NCAA Tournament. Then Amy Mallon saw the portal window open and close without losing any of her top scorers while also adding Albany freshman Deja Evans, who averaged more than 8 points and 7 rebounds. Continuity is king sometimes.

Penn: Unlike Donohue, Penn women’s coach Mike McLaughlin did not lose an impact undergraduate to the portal, which could speak a bit to the nature of the finances available to men vs. women. Leading scorer Stina Almqvist is back, and so is top freshman Mataya Gayle. Jordan Obi, who scored 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, will be forced to play her final season of eligibility elsewhere. So will reserve Michaela Stanfield.

St. Joe’s: Not losing a single player in this day and age is pretty remarkable. The Hawks were one of the best in the Atlantic 10 in 2023-24 and will be again next season — they return their top three scorers and four of their five starters.

Wait and see: La Salle, Temple, Villanova

La Salle: No team in the city was hit harder than La Salle, which lost nine players to the portal, including top scorer, freshman Nicole Melious (10.9 ppg), who is off to Seton Hall. Coach Mountain MacGillivray lost four freshmen and two sophomores to the portal.

Temple: Top scorer Tiarra East is back with the Owls, but coach Diane Richardson is losing Aleah Nelson, Demi Washington, Ines Piper, and Rayne Tucker. Help is on the way in the form of Alabama A&M transfer Kaylah Turner and Loyola Marymount’s Amaya Oliver, but Richardson still needs a few additions to put Temple back in the conference championship discussion.

Villanova: Six Wildcats players entered the portal, and none bigger than Lucy Olsen, the nation’s third-leading scorer, who is off to Iowa to replace Caitlin Clark and play on a bigger stage. Denise Dillon’s team lost two other starters (point guard Zanai Jones and center Christina Dalce, who recently announced her transfer to Maryland). The Wildcats have a few incoming freshmen, but Dillon’s attention right now is on bringing in talent via the portal.