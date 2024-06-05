Philly native Wooga Poplar, a transfer from Miami, commits to Villanova

Wooga Poplar is coming home.

Poplar, a men’s basketball transfer from the University of Miami, committed to Villanova, a source told The Inquirer Wednesday. The Math, Civics, and Sciences grad has one season of eligibility remaining after playing three seasons for the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-5 guard posted averages of 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes across 29 contests during the 2023-24 season. He shot 38.5% from three-point range and was among the nation’s best free-throw shooters (86.4%).

Poplar entered the NBA draft while also entering the transfer portal. He participated in the G League Elite Camp and played well but was not invited to the NBA combine, signaling that he was unlikely to be drafted. In addition to Villanova, Poplar was hearing from teams like Oregon, Arkansas, and Kentucky, among others.

Poplar vaulted up many mock drafts with a strong start to the 2023-24 season, even entering the lottery in some projections. But he was slowed by an ankle injury and struggled at times down the stretch for a Miami team that missed the NCAA Tournament after reaching the 2023 Final Four.

Poplar is the third transfer commitment for Villanova, and he immediately provides the Wildcats with a two-way wing who can score and defend.

Villanova will have a mostly new-look backcourt next season. The Wildcats lost Justin Moore to graduation and Mark Armstrong to the NBA draft. They lost TJ Bamba and Brendan Hausen to the transfer portal. Villanova has so far replaced that group with Penn’s Tyler Perkins, La Salle’s Jhamir Brickus, and Poplar. Virginia Commonwealth’s Max Shulga was supposed to be part of that group, but Shulga decided to not join Villanova and return to VCU.

In the frontcourt, Villanova lost Lance Ware (University of Texas-Arlington) and Trey Patterson (Rice) to the portal. The Wildcats brought in Fresno State transfer Enoch Boakye, a 6-11 center who started his college career at Arizona State as a highly-rated prospect. They also brought back leading scorer Eric Dixon, who planned to go pro but is returning to school for a fifth season.

Poplar’s commitment leaves Villanova with two open scholarships. The Wildcats still need another guard, and are actively pursuing the remaining guards in the portal. Their projected starting backcourt likely includes Brickus, Poplar, and Jordan Longino, with Perkins coming off the bench. They are the only four guards on the roster.

Dixon and Boakye are at the top of the frontcourt depth chart, with junior big man Nnanna Njoku and freshman forwards Josiah Moseley and Matthew Hodge penciled into reserve roles. Redshirt freshman Jordann Dumont is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on both of his hips, and freshman forward Malcolm Thomas seems to be more of a longer-term prospect rather than an immediate difference maker.

Recruiting one more guard and leaving a 13th scholarship open for now would leave Villanova with some flexibility later in the summer should a player become available in the always-changing transfer market.

Poplar’s birth name is Nisine, but he has gone by Wooga, a nickname his grandmother gave to him. He didn’t play organized basketball until his sophomore season at Math, Civics, and Sciences, the charter school that will close at the end of this school year. Poplar’s formative years included plenty of basketball, though. He was raised on outdoor courts on the north side of Philadelphia, like at the Francisville Recreation Center, and sometimes played inside at the King Center just off Temple’s campus.

Poplar helped MCS win the PIAA Class 2A state title as a sophomore. He played his AAU basketball with K-Low Elite, becoming a top-100 prospect before he landed at Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over schools like Auburn, Maryland, Seton Hall, Georgia, and Penn State.