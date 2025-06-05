Villanova adds 6-foot-9 forward Tafara Gapare to men’s basketball roster

Villanova has added another player to its men’s basketball roster for 2025-26.

Tafara Gapare, a senior forward, will follow Kevin Willard from Maryland to Villanova, the school announced Thursday afternoon. Gapare, a 6-foot-9 wing from New Zealand, played 10.3 minutes per game last season at Maryland in a reserve role.

Villanova will be his fourth school in four seasons after beginning his college career at Massachusetts before transferring to Georgia Tech. Gapare will likely come off the bench for Villanova, but the Wildcats needed another body in the frontcourt after filling out their roster via the transfer portal and through the 2025 recruiting class following an offseason coaching change.

Gapare is the fourth player to follow Willard to Villanova, joining transfers Malachi Palmer and Braden Pierce, and incoming freshman Christian Jeffrey, who changed his commitment from Maryland to Villanova after Willard departed College Park.

Villanova’s new-look lineup — the Wildcats have just two returning players, and only one, Tyler Perkins, who saw time last season — started working out together this week on campus. The Wildcats will begin the Willard era with a marquee game on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas vs. Brigham Young.