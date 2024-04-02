Sizing up a crucial Villanova offseason for Kyle Neptune after another missed NCAA Tournament

When Villanova walked off the Finneran Pavilion floor on March 20, losers in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament for the second consecutive season, another offseason was underway for coach Kyle Neptune before the first Thursday of the NCAA Tournament.

It was a disappointing finish, to put it nicely, and it left some wondering if Villanova would allow Neptune to be the one to guide the Wildcats’ men’s basketball program through that offseason. But athletic director Mark Jackson wasted no time backing Neptune, making clear that the coach would be back for a third season.

And with that out of the way, a critical offseason for Neptune and his staff commenced. It’s transfer portal season, and Villanova has been active contacting players in the portal.

It remains to be seen, however, how many spots Villanova has on its roster.

The only thing you can count on with 100% certainty is that Justin Moore, Tyler Burton, Hakim Hart, and Chris Arcidiacono will not be back — all having exhausted their eligibility.

Here’s a look at some of the key points and topics around Villanova as it moves forward.

Eric Dixon’s decision

Similarly to last offseason, the immediate future of the program is greatly impacted by the decision of one player. Last year it was Moore, this year it’s Villanova’s leading scorer, Eric Dixon.

But unlike Moore, signs point to Dixon moving on — not via the transfer portal, but to the next level. Dixon just finished his fourth season of eligibility, and he has an extra year because of the pandemic, but because he redshirted as a freshman, the 2023-24 season was Dixon’s fifth year of college.

Dixon will certainly move forward with the process of trying to become a pro ahead of the NBA draft and will then reevaluate where he stands. His preference would be to not return to Villanova’s campus for a sixth year, but it can’t be ruled out entirely.

Villanova, meanwhile, can’t afford to wait around for that process to play out. The Wildcats would welcome Dixon back, but they need to assume he’s played his last game of college basketball and recruit around him.

Transfer portal: Who’s in? Who’s out?

As of Monday morning, more than 1,000 players were in the men’s basketball transfer portal two weeks after it opened. The portal is open for 45 days, and players will have until May 1 to enter.

None of those 1,000-plus names Monday morning were from Villanova. It doesn’t mean a Villanova player won’t enter in the next 30 days, but that’s where things stand.

Junior forward Jordan Longino indicated on Instagram Monday morning that he’d be back for his senior season, a sign of the times: players announcing they’re returning.

Where does this leave Villanova? The Wildcats have a three-player 2024 recruiting class, and assuming Dixon does move on, they have two open scholarships to fill in the portal.

Villanova has been in contact with a handful of transfers in the portal, including Big 5 players in Lynn Greer III (St. Joseph’s), Tyler Perkins (Penn), and Amari Williams (Drexel). The Wildcats have also reportedly reached out to — among others — Belmont’s Cade Tyson and Malik Dia, Georgetown’s Rowan Brumbaugh, Stanford’s Kanaan Carlyle. They also are reportedly in contact with Deuce Turner, a Malvern Prep grad who started his college career at Bucknell before transferring to San Diego.

Those players all highlight needs for Villanova: a big man who can defend the rim, and a guard who can handle the ball. The Wildcats also need more three-point shooting.

The incoming class

Villanova has the third-ranked 2024 recruiting class in the Big East, and 22nd nationally, according to 247sports. The class is highlighted by two Top 70 players in Josiah Moseley (63rd) and Matthew Hodge (69th). Moseley is a 6-foot-6 forward from Texas, and Hodge is a 6-8 forward from New Jersey (via Belgium). Also in the class is another 6-8 forward, Maryland’s Malcolm Thomas.

Add in redshirt freshman Jordann Dumont and the Wildcats have four first-year players on the roster next year.

Moseley and Hodge seem more likely to have an immediate impact out of the bunch, but Villanova will likely hit the portal looking for a bridge to those two. Moseley is a versatile wing with a lot of athleticism whose offensive game needs a little more work to contribute immediately in the Big East. Hodge could probably stand to add a little strength and quickness, but has a polished offensive game and plays physical defense.

Villanova is excited about the long-term prospects of Thomas and Dumont.

Back from injury

Villanova should also be welcoming back two injured players: Trey Patterson, who had shoulder surgery and didn’t play this season, and Nnanna Njoku, whose season ended in January with knee surgery. Patterson redshirted and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The 2024-25 season will be the last for Njoku.

Both players have struggled to get on the floor consistently thanks to injuries, but Njoku showed flashes of defensive intensity that will be reliable for the Wildcats off the bench.

Patterson, meanwhile, is sort of a wild card.

Way-too-early projected lineup

The caveat here is that it’s only April 2. It wasn’t until late May that Villanova finalized its transfer portal haul last year. There’s plenty of time for players to come and go.

But where do things stand with Villanova’s ideal projected lineup right now? Probably something like this …

G: Mark Armstrong

G: TJ Bamba

F: Jordan Longino

G/F: Transfer

C: Transfer

Bench: Brendan Hausen; Lance Ware; Nnanna Njoku; Matthew Hodge; Josiah Moseley; Trey Patterson; Jordann Dumont; Malcolm Thomas.

Again, it’s early in the process, but it’s easy to wonder where the consistent offense is going to come from. That projection underscores the amount of work Neptune and his staff have to do to avoid missing another NCAA Tournament.