“It was classic,” Wright said. “We loved the headline that said, ‘Kyle Lowry is losing his mind.’ We said, ‘No, that’s what he does every pickup game all summer, and the difference is he makes the call and it’s a foul on the other guy, and he holds the ball until they say it’s your ball.' And they call the foul on him in the league. It’s a comment on his toughness and competitiveness, and something our young guys have to learn.”