Villanova, which has won or shared six Big East regular-season championships since the conference was reorganized before the 2013-14 season, has been voted the preseason favorite for 2020-21 in a vote of coaches, the league announced Wednesday.
The Wildcats placed two players, senior guard Collin Gillespie and sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, on the preseason All-Big East team. Sophomore guard Justin Moore earned second-team honors.
The Big East also announced its conference schedule for December. Villanova is scheduled for four games: Dec. 11 at Georgetown, home games against DePaul on Dec. 14 and Butler on Dec. 16, and a trip to Marquette for a Dec. 23 contest.
The Wildcats, who shared the Big East regular-season crown last season with Creighton and Seton Hall, received nine first-place votes from the 11 coaches in the balloting, which does not allow coaches to vote for their own teams.
Creighton received the other two first-place votes and was picked second. Providence was chosen for third place, with Connecticut, returning to Big East competition this season, tabbed for fourth. Seton Hall was fifth, followed by Marquette, Xavier, Butler, St. John’s, DePaul and Georgetown.
Gillespie was a second-team All-Big East selection last season when he averaged 15.1 points and 4.5 assists. Gillespie and Seton Hall senior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili were the two unanimous selections to the team.
Robinson-Earl, the 2019-20 freshman of the year in the league, averaged 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds. Moore, an all-freshman selection last season, averaged 11.3 points and shot nearly 40% from three-point range.
The All-Big East first team included guards David Duke of Providence and Charlie Moore of DePaul. Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski was named the preseason player of the year, and forward Dawson Garcia of Marquette was selected as freshman of the year.