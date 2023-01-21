Maddy Siegrist’s historic night and a dominant defensive outing: observations from Villanova’s win over Creighton

Since its 67-46 loss to Creighton at home on Dec. 2, Villanova has been a dominant force in the Big East. Entering Friday’s rematch with the Bluejays, the No. 22 Wildcats were riding an eight-game winning streak as they looked to avenge that loss.

Villanova jumped out to a commanding 26-6 lead behind five first-quarter threes from Maddie Burke, and Creighton never recovered. The Wildcats extended their streak to nine as they cruised past the Bluejays, leaving Omaha, Neb., with a 73-57 win.

For Maddy Siegrist, Friday’s game came with some added pressure as the senior entered the game just 18 points shy of passing 1987 graduate Shelly Pennefather to become Villanova’s all-time leading scorer.

Siegrist started slow, scoring just 11 points through the first three quarters, but, at the 6:32 mark in the fourth, she made a jumper that cemented her place in the Villanova history books. This milestone was the exclamation point on an important conference road win.

The victory moves the Wildcats to 18-3, including 9-1 in conference play, and allows Villanova to maintain its momentum as it prepares to travel to No. 5 UConn on Jan. 29.

Here are some observations from Friday’s rout:

Nova’s big three

One of the biggest challenges for the ‘Cats this season has been the lack of production from players other than Siegrist. This was Villanova’s Achilles heel in the team’s three losses this season, especially in its loss to the Bluejays in early December.

Creighton employed a strategy of doubling Siegrist, pressuring sophomore point guard Lucy Olsen, and denying Burke, which flustered the Wildcats. But this time, Olsen and Burke were ready.

With Siegrist scoring just four points in the first quarter, Villanova had to look elsewhere for an offensive rhythm. And for the first 10 minutes, the answer was Burke.

The junior Penn State transfer has played a significant role in some of Villanova’s key wins this season, and her five threes in the first 10 minutes on Friday were just another example of the threat that she poses.

“Maddie Burke came ready to fire,” head coach Denise Dillon said. “Her teammates found her. They recognized that [Creighton] was double- and triple-teaming Siegrist, and Maddie Burke took advantage and knocked down some really big shots for us.”

Olsen joined Burke and Siegrist in double figures with 19 points, her second straight 19-point game. She has taken on a much bigger scoring role this season, and her impact is often overlooked.

“It’s great seeing Lucy string together two games,” Dillon said. “We talked to Lucy about how she impacts the game, even if she’s not scoring, but she’s capable of scoring. She just felt comfortable with the looks she was getting today and taking advantage.”

The trio of Siegrist, Burke, and Olsen is the heart of Villanova’s offense. When Olsen and Burke are able to fill in the gaps around Siegrist, Villanova is a tough matchup for an opposing defense.

» READ MORE: Maddy Siegrist has Villanova’s scoring mark, and a special bond with Sister Rose Marie, the old record-holder

Relentless defense

While Friday’s game featured a Villanova team that shot 52.8% from the field, including 56.3% from deep, the Wildcats’ defense set the tone, as it has in each of the team’s 18 wins.

Villanova held Creighton without a field goal until the 7:44 mark of the second quarter, allowing just six free throws until that point. The Wildcats’ stifling defensive effort held the Bluejays to 14.3% shooting from the field in the first half, allowing Villanova to build a 27-point lead heading into the break.

From her first press conference back in March 2020, Dillon has made it clear that defense is a focal point for her and something her teams will commit to. When asked about the team’s defense in Friday’s win, Dillon pumped her fists in the air, showing her and pride in the group’s effort.

“You never know when you’re gonna have the off nights,” Dillon said. “The one thing we continue to challenge our group with, to demand, is for each of them to defend. They’re showing that they’re capable, and once you show it, your coaches certainly expect it, and they’re taking pride in that.”

» READ MORE: Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist and Drexel’s Keishana Washington rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation in scoring. Here’s why.

Dominating the boards

Rebounding has been a difference maker for Villanova. The Wildcats have yet to lose a game in which they won the battle of the boards, and this win was no different.

Against a Creighton team who outrebounded them by five in the teams’ December matchup, the Wildcats recorded a 38-25 advantage on the glass on Friday. This allowed Villanova to score 11 second-chance points compared to Creighton’s two.

The success on the boards was a team effort as four Wildcats secured at least six rebounds, led by Olsen and Siegrist with eight each.

“Our two keys to the game were to defend for 40 minutes and rebound the basketball,” Dillon said.

Tall task ahead

Villanova has nine days off before traveling to Hartford, Conn., on Jan. 29 to take on No. 5 UConn. The last time Villanova played at the XL Center, the Wildcats snapped the Huskies’ 169-game conference win streak with a 59-56 victory.

With a Villanova team on a roll and a UConn team plagued by injury, the matchup could be an interesting one between the Big East’s top two teams.