As it turns out, Campbell is playing a bit of a schedule this fall. All of FCS is shut down, no fall championship. There’s no Big South schedule. But Campbell, which normally would have had a couple of FBS opponents, has four. That’s the complete schedule, last game on Oct. 9. “Georgia Southern, Wake Forest, App State,” Smith said, ticking off three opponents, unsure of the fourth, which is Coastal Carolina. “They’re going to make a good amount of money,” Smith said, happy for his friends there who get to play.