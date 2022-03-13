Villanova earned the No. 2 seed in the South Regional and will face No. 15-seeded Delaware, winner of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday in Pittsburgh.

The Wildcats, winners of the Big East Tournament on Saturday night in New York, finished the regular season 26-7. The East Regional will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly, but Villanova did not get chosen for its hometown site.

This story is developing and will be updated.