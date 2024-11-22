What’s at stake in Villanova’s final FCS clash against rival Delaware

Earlier this season, Villanova football coach Mark Ferrante stressed the importance of the No. 14 Wildcats cleaning up mistakes and limiting “mental errors.”

Despite what has been an otherwise dominant season for Villanova (8-3, 5-2 CAA), the Wildcats need a win for all the marbles on Saturday against rival Delaware (1 p.m., FloSports).

What are the marbles? For starters, a spot in the FCS playoffs, as the Wildcats seek their second consecutive playoff appearance and their third playoff berth in the last four seasons. While that is the top goal for Ferrante and Co., 1A is earning a win against the Blue Hens in their last matchup as FCS foes.

Diving into Delaware

With Delaware (9-1, 6-1) moving up to the FBS as a member of Conference USA next season, Villanova is looking to send the Blue Hens off with a loss. The game will take place at Villanova Stadium, where the Wildcats are 5-0 this season and riding a 14-game home win streak dating to 2022.

But the implications are just as high for the Blue Hens, who not only want to prove they are FBS-caliber material against a close rival, but should want revenge against the Wildcats. Delaware was on the losing end of a 35-7 final in last year’s game, which also saw Villanova earn the CAA title on the Blue Hens’ home turf and qualify for FCS postseason play.

Also, their history runs deep. You can date matchups between Delaware and Villanova to the 19th century. But it truly grew into a rivalry beginning in 1964 in which a game between the two, now known as the Battle of the Blue, has been played every season but one, with the ‘Cats leading the series all-time, 34-22-1.

A win over the Blue Hens ensures the Wildcats finish no lower than third place in the CAA. Villanova is tied in the conference standings at 5-2 with New Hampshire and Stony Brook, two teams the Wildcats defeated this season.

Win one for Watkins

Saturday marks the final game regular season game in the career of sixth-year quarterback Connor Watkins. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Williamsport native has been under center since 2019 and has been the consummate starter for Ferrante since 2022.

He’s a player Ferrante described as “having a third coach out there,” being able to see “the big picture and … make adjustments.”

In a game in which Watkins will need to be at his best, given the Blue Hens rank among the top 10 in the CAA in multiple defensive categories, the quarterback hinted to The Inquirer earlier this year that his goal is to “enjoy” the ride.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it and appreciate what’s left of college football,” Watkins said earlier this year. “If your dream is to play Division I football, you get here, and it’s a grind. Then you work your way through the ranks, and by the time you’re at the top, you’re like, ‘It’s almost over. We’re here at the end.”