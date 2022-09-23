After getting blown out, 49-10, at Army last weekend, Villanova’s head coach Mark Ferrante views Saturday’s game at Villanova Stadium (3:30 p.m., FloSports) against CAA newcomer Monmouth as a chance to get back on track.

“Players are more resilient than we are as coaches,” Ferrante said. “I think they probably took the punch in the gut, felt a little embarrassed, but by the time the bus came back, they were ready to move on.”

Monmouth (1-2) comes to the Main Line searching for their first CAA win since joining the conference. The Hawks lost their CAA opener to New Hampshire, 31-21, but routed non-conference foe Georgetown last weekend, 45-6.

Keys to Victory

For No. 9 Villanova, success hinges on stopping the run. The Wildcats’ run defense allowed a program-worst 472 rushing yards against Army, and while the FBS Black Knights were the best offense the Wildcats will face this season, Villanova must stop the run to win in CAA play.

While Monmouth’s offense is far less run-focused than Army’s, the Hawks’ backfield boasts both the FCS leader in rushing yards and the nation’s leader in touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jaden Shirden has run for 453 yards through three games this season, including 299 yards in a 52-49 loss to Fordham on Sept. 10. Meanwhile, senior back Owen Wright has scored eight touchdowns, including seven on the ground.

Keep an eye on

Apart from a 298-yard, three-touchdown performance in the season opener against Lehigh, Villanova junior quarterback Connor Watkins has struggled. Watkins has thrown six touchdowns but also six interceptions this season, including four in a win at LIU and two more deep in Army territory last weekend.

These two have a history

This is the second meeting between Monmouth and Villanova. Monmouth won the first, 20-9, at Villanova Stadium in 2011.

However, the teams’ head coaches have history. Ferrante and Monmouth’s Kevin Callahan served on the same staff at Wagner in 1984, with Callahan serving as defensive coordinator and Ferrante as the running backs coach.

They said it

“We’ll see the character of this team,” Ferrante said. “We’re still trying to figure out this team’s identity. You have a game like [Army], the first two games we won fairly convincingly but still have things to work on in all three phases. … From our perspective, it seems like a fourth opener.”

Looking ahead

Saturday’s game will be the first of eight consecutive CAA games for Villanova to finish the season, as the Wildcats look to defend their conference crown. The Wildcats next travel up to Orono to take on Maine (0-3) on Saturday, October 1.