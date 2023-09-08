Villanova football focusing internally in preparation for non-conference foe Colgate

For Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante, the biggest challenge ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Colgate (6:00 p.m., FloSports) isn’t stopping the run, preparing for Colgate’s defensive scheme, or anything to do with personnel.

Instead, Ferrante needs to make sure his team doesn’t overlook its opponent. Colgate’s season opener couldn’t have gone any worse, as the Raiders lost 65-0 to FBS opponent Syracuse. Ferrante has focused on making sure the Wildcats aren’t caught looking ahead.

“I talk to [the team] all the time, let’s concentrate on what it is we’re doing, let’s focus on our execution, regardless of who it is we’re playing,” Ferrante said. “If we go out there and play consistent football and stay focused mentally and carry out proper assignments and alignments, all those things, we should be okay.”

Villanova (1-0, 0-0 CAA) won its opener comfortably, beating Lehigh, 38-10.

Keys to victory

To improve to 2-0, Villanova merely needs to avoid making simple mistakes. The Wildcats are a more talented team than Colgate (0-1, 0-0 Patriot League), as they were against Lehigh, and if they avoid penalties and turnovers, they should win comfortably.

Villanova ran for nearly 300 yards against the Mountain Hawks, led by 144 on just eight carries from graduate running back Jalen Jackson. Running for that total consistently is far from a realistic expectation, especially against CAA opposition later in the season, but the Wildcats should be able to establish their run game again Saturday.

If there is any reason for caution, it’s that there is very little film of Colgate. The Raiders had seven first downs and nine punts against the Orange. Colgate did beat Villanova’s conference rival Maine last season, but finished 3-8, including a 36-33 loss at Lehigh.

Keep an eye on

Villanova’s Week 1 win came despite throwing for just 128 yards. Graduate quarterback Connor Watkins, the returning starter, was 13-for-23 for 119 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He did enough and managed the game, but the Wildcats will need more from him later in the season.

Watkins was missing his top target. Graduate wide receiver Jaaron Hayek, a first team All-CAA selection last season, was out with a lower body injury. Ferrante said postgame that Hayek probably could have played against Lehigh, but stopped short Monday of saying Hayek would debut against Colgate.

These two have a history

The Wildcats are 4-0 all-time against the Raiders. They most recently faced off in 2019′s season opener, when Colgate entered ranked No. 13 nationally. Villanova scored 27 points in the second quarter and cruised to a 34-14 victory.

They said it

“There’s always room for improvement. I’m happy with the opening game win. … As far as coming away from a first game and the way our guys played, [I’m] pretty pleased with how it turned out” — Ferrante

Looking down the line

The Wildcats likely won’t know much about their team after two Patriot League matchups. Week 3 won’t help much either, for very different reasons.

Villanova will travel to Orlando on Sept. 16 (6:30 p.m., ESPN3) to take on FBS foe Central Florida (1-0, 0-0 Big 12). Though this year’s Knights team will not be as good as the 2017 team, which finished undefeated and claimed a national championship, UCF has won nine or more games in five of the last six seasons. The Wildcats are 4-21 all-time against FBS opponents, losing 49-10 to Army last season.