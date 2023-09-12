Three things that bode well for Villanova ahead of its big Saturday test against UCF

Villanova has quickly gotten itself to 2-0, in as many weeks with a pair of big wins, the latest a 42-19 defeat of Colgate last Saturday.

What’s been impressive is the Wildcats’ margin of victory, scoring 80 total points in its first two games and allowing just 29, as the week before saw a 38-10 drubbing of Lehigh in Villanova’s season opener. However, one could suggest that the Wildcats beat up on inferior competition with both games serving as a true test against FBS competition when the Wildcats travel to Orlando to take on Central Florida on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Taking a look at what’s worked with strong success over the past two weeks, there’s a chance of the Wildcats giving UCF (2-0) a game if they can sustain the following:

The passing game continues to rack up big plays

By halftime of the Colgate game, Villanova quarterback Connor Watkins had completed just five passes. It’s a scenario Colgate would have likely welcomed coming into the game, except for one thing… three of those completions went for at least 50 yards.

On Villanova’s first drive after an hour and 18 minute weather delay, Watkins found receiver Rayjuon Pringle for a 51-yard gain. The Wildcats’ next possession was highlighted by a 68-yard pass to Jaylan Sanchez, and the drive after that lasted one play, a 67-yard touchdown pass to Pringle. Watkins entered the break 5 of 6 for 206 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The opening drive of the second half was much of the same, with Watkins connecting with Sanchez for a 60-yard completion that set up a Villanova touchdown. Watkins finished with eight completions for 310 yards, averaging an absurd 38.8 yards per completion.

“I would say I played within the system, and I took what the defense gave us,” Watkins said postgame. “They gave us the opportunities to let our guys on the outside, who are fast and athletic, win, and win man-to-man coverage, and we were able to do that today.”

Shane Hartzell continues to impress

After leading the team in tackles (74) and sacks (four) last season, Shane Hartzell has been terrific so far this year. He posted a team-high seven solo tackles last week against Lehigh, and on a third down against Colgate, blew up the play for a sack. Hartzell, a Pennridge graduate, had a team-high tying eight tackles against Colegate, adding two quarterback hits and a sack and a half.

“He’s kind of the quarterback of our defense, if you will, playing in the middle there,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said. “He has a great knack to get to the ball, and he gets off blocks well. Shane is just an excellent football player, so [it’s] awesome to see him progressing where he left off last year.”

The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker played four games in 2021 before starting all 11 last year. Now, with some experience on his side, he’s looking to build on what’s been a stellar start to his Villanova career.

“I’m just more comfortable in our defense now,” Hartzell said. “Last year was my first time really playing, so everything was pretty hectic. But now I’m settling in, and I can start focusing on the opponent’s offense rather than trying to figure out what I’m supposed to do.”

With Jaaron Hayek out, Jaylan Sanchez shines

As a freshman last season, Jaylan Sanchez had 65 receiving yards in 10 games. But on Saturday night against Colgate, he had 68 yards — on one play. He then had another reception of 60 yards, finishing with two catches for 128 yards, 97 coming after the catch.

Sanchez has seen an increased role this season with Jaaron Hayek (lower body) temporarily sidelined. But Hayek’s eventual return shouldn’t send Sanchez to the sideline, especially after showing his big-play threat on Saturday.

“Now he’s got another season, preseason, offseason, under his belt, and he did a good job,” Ferrante said about Sanchez. “[...] I don’t know who’s the fastest guy on our team, but he’s up there.”

