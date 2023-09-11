Penn State big favorites in Big Ten opener against Illinois in conference-heavy Week 3 slate

The biggest game of the past weekend, Texas-Alabama, lived up to the billing, as the Longhorns, entering the game as seven point road underdogs, pulled away in the fourth quarter to pick up a stunning 34-24 win over Nick Saban’s program.

Every other team in the Associated Press Top 10 cruised to victories during Week 2 of the college football slate, including No. 7 Penn State, which crushed FCS program Delaware in a 63-7 rout, while Temple couldn’t get much going offensively in a 36-7 loss to Rutgers.

Looking ahead to Week 3, Penn State makes the trip to Champaign, Ill., to face the Fighting Illini, fresh off a 34-23 loss to Kansas, and Temple hosts Norfolk State from the FCS.

Here’s a look at the biggest games this weekend, including the Nittany Lions laying more than two touchdowns against Illinois. Temple’s odds against Norfolk State won’t be available until later in the week.

Odds are courtesy of Caesars, current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

CFB Week 3 lines (via Caesars)

(Road team listed first; all times Eastern)

Penn State (-14) vs. Illinois; PSU ML: -800, O/U: 48½

Through two games, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has lived up to the hype, throwing four touchdowns and completing 78% of his passes. The Nittany Lions have relied heavily on their running back duo, with Nicholas Singleton scoring three touchdowns against the Blue Hens on Saturday, and Kaytron Allen added 103 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Illinois can get after the quarterback with a capable defensive line that includes potential first-rounder Jer’Zahn Newton and his running mate, Keith Randolph Jr. Offensively, transfer quarterback Luke Altmeyer has delivered uneven play, throwing three interceptions through two starts.

Penn State is the more talented team, and Illinois has struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball, replacing talent that left for the NFL.

Other notable Week 3 game odds