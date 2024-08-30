Four takeaways from Villanova’s 24-17 victory against Youngstown State to open its season

Villanova kicked off one of its most anticipated football campaigns in recent years on Thursday night.

Ranked sixth in the FCS preseason poll, the defending CAA cochampions are projected to win the conference. Quarterback Connor Watkins heads into his sixth year as the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Watkins and the Wildcats’ first chance to validate those high expectations started with a24-17 win against Youngstown State at Villanova Stadium..

Here are four key takeaways from Villanova’s 2024 debut.

Defense comes out with a spark

Villanova was sure that Youngstown State sought redemption after the Wildcats ended their season in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Villanova Stadium. Villanova refused to allow any letup in their latest meeting.

“It was hard to gauge what [Youngstown State] was going to be,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said. “But I thought our guys came out more physically than them, and that was the key to the game.”

While Villanova’s offense worked diligently , some of their most critical moments came on the defensive end.

Notably, the Wildcats won the turnover battle, 3-0. Senior linebacker Richie Kimmel recovered a first-quarter Penguin fumble and went on to record a career-high 10 tackles. He also seized a late interception that stifled Youngstown State’s last-minute attempt for the tie.

Watkins delivering on high expectations

Villanova is stacked with veteran talent, but Watkins stands at the forefront of the roster in his final season of eligibility. He passed for 90 yards, completing six of 17 pass attempts in Thursday’s win. Meanwhile, he led Villanova in rushing with 107 yards and scored on two quarterback keepers.

» READ MORE: Northwestern hiring Villanova’s Mark Jackson for its AD opening

The sixth-year quarterback’s distinctive style of play has been effective.

“It’s just another year under my belt and more maturity,” Watkins said. “I’m one of the oldest guys on the team now, so just stepping into an even bigger leadership role. It’s truly my job now to make sure that me and the receivers and everybody are on the same page.”

New running backs stepping up

For the last five seasons, the Villanova offense leaned on what Ferrante calls a “three-headed monster”. But after losing running backs Ayo-Durojaiye, DeeWill Barlee, and Jalen Jackson, Villanova entered 2024 with concerns about replacing the trio.

“[The running back position] was our big question mark, or outside people’s big question mark,” Ferrante said.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Ragland and freshman David Avit are looking like the answer. They combined for 107 rushing yards against Youngstown State.

Ragland, who appeared in four games last season, produced seven carries and a second-quarter touchdown that put Villanova up 17-3.

A tale of two halves

The Wildcats owned the first half, going into the break with a 17-3 advantage. They entered the third quarter with the same energy, as Watkins plowed up the middle for 29 yards and a touchdown in Villanova’s opening drive.

Later in the second half, however, Youngstown State sophomore quarterback Beau Brungard became more elusive. The Penguins capped an exhausting 15-play drive with a touchdown. They scored again in the fourth after another lengthy drive.

Villanova faced added pressure after grad transfer Ethan Gettman missed a 32-yard field goal attempt. Gettman later booted a 62-yard punt that placed Villanova’s defense in good position.

“I can’t remember the last time our kicker did all three, as far as placement kicks, kicking off, and punting, so I’m excited to have Ethan Gettman here,” Ferrante said.

Despite an unsteady second half, Villanova endured an onslaught and reclaimed control late. According to Ferrante, the team’s focus will cleaning up mistakes as they prepare for Week 2.

Road test ahead

Villanova heads out to Colgate for a 6 p.m. nonconference matchup on Saturday. The Wildcats routed the Raiders in last year’s home opener, 42-19. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.