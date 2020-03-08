“I don’t mean to be a wise guy, but we had guys like Eric Paschall and Phil Booth, who were seniors, and Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. We’ve always had veteran guys when we go into Madison Square Garden,” Wright said. “You got to the NCAA tournament and it’s such a different environment, and if you haven’t been there before it affects you. And if you say it doesn’t, you’re b-s’ing. Madison Square Garden is the same as the NCAA tournament, and I don’t know if any other conference has that. We’ve always had older guys and that’s going to be the challenge for this group, just not having those guys.”