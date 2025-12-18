What to know about Illinois State, Villanova’s FCS semifinal opponent

As Villanova advances to the FCS semifinals for the first time since 2010, it gets to continue a success-filled 2025 season on its home turf. Villanova will host Illinois State this Saturday, Dec. 20 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2).

The No. 12 seed Wildcats and unseeded Redbirds have piled up upset victories to each find themselves with a national championship game appearance on the line during Saturday’s matchup.

Villanova (12-2, 7-1 Coastal Athletic Association) comes off a 26-21 road win over No. 4 seed Tarleton State. Villanova’s defense slowed down Tarleton, the top scoring offense in the FCS. The Wildcats came back from a 14-0 deficit as graduate quarterback Pat McQuaide passed for 180 yards and one touchdown. Freshman wide receiver Braden Reed threw a touchdown pass of his own and had the game-winning touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Illinois State (11-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) headed to the West Coast, taking down No. 8 seed UC Davis, 42-31. Senior quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse led the way, passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Get to know Illinois State

Illinois State will be making its first FCS semifinal appearance since 2014 and its third in program history. It has been a historic playoff run for the Redbirds, from upset wins to school records broken, as head coach Brock Spack leads the team for his 17th season.

Illinois State finished third in the Missouri Valley, suffering a 37-7 loss to Southern Illinois to end the season. But the Redbirds bounced back, starting with a 21-3 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the playoffs.

Illinois State achieved its most impressive victory of the season as it slid by defending champ and No. 1 seed North Dakota State, 29-28, in the second round. The Redbirds secured the comeback win over the 10-time FCS champions by means of a two-point conversion with a minute left.

The Redbirds, who trailed 28-14 with under 3 minutes to play, have been unfazed when playing in enemy territory, as each of their three playoff wins have been on the road. Illinois State has won eight consecutive away games against FCS opponents.

Quarterback battle

Rittenhouse has been playing some of his best football of the season during the playoffs. With his performance last weekend, Rittenhouse surpassed 3,000 career passing yards. In his second season as Illinois State’s starter, Rittenhouse is averaging 200.4 passing yards per game, with a 66% completion rate.

Rittenhouse and senior wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz have become a dangerous duo, completing a 93-yard touchdown pass at UC Davis. Sobkowicz now holds school records for career receptions (250) and for touchdowns in a single season (16).

In his first season as Villanova’s quarterback, McQuaide, a Nicholls State transfer, is averaging 208.9 passing yards per game with a 60% completion rate. While McQuaide has rushed for just 10 yards this season, Villanova has leaned on its powerful run game and experienced offensive line.

Sophomore running back Ja’briel Mace has been McQuaide’s primary option, running for 151 yards and one touchdown at Tarleton State. He leads the team with 914 rushing yards this season.

Limiting miscues

Avoiding preventable errors will be crucial in Saturday’s matchup.

Last Saturday’s win over Tarleton State was an uncharacteristically messy one for Villanova. McQuaide threw a costly interception in the opening drive, and the Wildcats nearly gave the game away from penalties on defense in the fourth quarter. Holding and unsportsmanlike conduct charges on the same play advanced Tarleton 25 yards into scoring position. Fortune struck for Villanova as Tarleton’s touchdown pass on fourth down was ruled out of bounds.

On the whole, Villanova’s offense has been effective at protecting the football this season. The Wildcats have conceded just six turnovers this season, the fewest in the FCS.

Flags have rarely been an issue for Illinois State, which ranks sixth in the FCS for fewest penalties per game (4.27).

However, the Redbirds have at times struggled with turnovers this season, committing 19 total. Rittenhouse threw five interceptions at North Dakota State, and one at UC Davis.