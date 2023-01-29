Villanova’s Justin Moore will make his season debut Sunday against Providence

Villanova senior guard Justin Moore will make his season debut Sunday for the Wildcats, a team spokesperson said.

The news was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Villanova plays No. 23 Providence at noon at Wells Fargo Center.

Moore has not played this season as he recovered from a torn Achilles suffered in Villanova’s Elite Eight win over Houston in March. Moore, who averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season, returned to practice as a full participant in recent weeks.

”I’m a natural competitor,” he said earlier this month. “It’s definitely been a struggle, not being able to be out there and compete with my guys and help them out.”

Moore said the decision to return was a “personal one” for him and his family.

The Wildcats (10-10, 4-5 Big East), are in big need of Moore’s presence on both ends of the floor. They remain without sophomore forward Jordan Longino, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury and won’t play Sunday and is unlikely to play in next week’s road games at Marquette and Creighton.

