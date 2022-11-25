To encourage players to continue shooting threes even when shots aren’t going in, Villanova basketball has a saying: “Shoot ‘em up, sleep in the streets.”

The Wildcats will be cold on the streets of the Rose Quarter tonight.

A disappointing start to the season reached a new low on Friday, as Villanova fell to Portland, 83-71, in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. The Wildcats (2-4) attempted 41 threes, and made just nine (22%) of them.

“Everything’s a learning lesson,” Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune said. “... The difference between winning and losing is just so small, sometimes we end up on the wrong side of that. We just gotta learn how to execute just those small little details.”

Stat leaders

Graduate guard Caleb Daniels was the lone bright spot for Villanova, scoring 18 points before fouling out with over four minutes to play. Sophomore guard Jordan Longino also finished in double figures, adding 14.

Junior guard Tyler Robertson led the Pilots with 15 points. Portland (5-3) shot 56.3% from the field, 45.8% from three.

What we saw

For the third time in three games, Villanova faced a 16-point deficit — that, on Saturday, climbed as high as 18 points — early in the second half.

While all three ended in losses, the Wildcats came back in the first two, losing both by just two points. Yet again, Villanova tried to come back late, but the Wildcats were unable to get within striking distance.

“I’m proud that our guys have kept coming, kept coming, kept coming,” Neptune said. “But we do need to stop getting down in those situations.”

Villanova’s problems ran deeper than its shooting. The defense struggled, with the Pilots shooting well everywhere. The Wildcats also had just nine assists to Portland’s 19.

Beyond Daniels, Villanova’s veterans struggled. Graduate forward Brandon Slater scored just 11 points, with five coming in the final two minutes. Redshirt junior forward Eric Dixon scored 10, yet shot just 2 for 10 from the field, including 1 for 6 from three. Like Daniels, both were in foul trouble, finishing with four fouls each.

The Wildcats did cut into the deficit late, but it wasn’t a result of hot shooting. Villanova had 18 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points. The Wildcats utilized a full-court press late, forcing just enough turnovers to make it interesting.

Highlight reel

Freshman guard Mark Armstrong took advantage of opportunity in the second half, providing a spark even as the comeback fell short. Armstrong didn’t play in the first half but played 17 minutes in the second.

Armstrong had nine points on 4-of-12 shooting, his best scoring performance in his first six games. His most impressive play came thanks to his own hard work, as he stole the ball from Robertson and slammed it in with one hand on the fast break.

Up next

Villanova will play once more in Portland, facing Oregon or a rematch with Michigan State on Sunday to avoid finishing last in the invitational. The game will be played at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.