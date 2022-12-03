The debut of freshman phenom Cam Whitmore added some extra energy inside Wells Fargo Center Saturday afternoon in what felt like a must-win game for a struggling Villanova men’s basketball team.

Caleb Daniels seemed to feed off it.

The Wildcats graduate senior led all scorers with 22 points, including a critical three-pointer with 58 seconds on the clock to help Villanova snap a four-game losing streak with a 70-66 win over Oklahoma.

Statistical leaders

While Daniels led the way for Villanova (3-5), Eric Dixon added 12 points and Mark Armstrong had 10. Whitmore scored seven points in his debut, all in the first half.

Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield made things difficult for Villanova all day. The senior guard scored 21 points (6 of 8 from three-point range). He had a clean look from beyond the arc and could have tied the game with nine seconds left. Tanner and Jacob Groves scored 14 apiece for the Sooners (6-2).

Daniels took over

Following a strong showing out west last week in Portland (19.7 points, 6 rebounds per game over three games), Daniels played nearly the entire game Saturday and had all the answers for Villanova down the stretch.

He scored in a variety of ways: in the post, from three-point range and off the dribble. Fifteen of his 22 points came in the second half.

Whitmore made his mark

It didn’t take long for Whitmore to get off the bench and head to the scorer’s table. He and Jordan Longino were ready to check in less than three minutes into the game, but the first whistle in a free-flowing start didn’t come until five minutes, 42 seconds had lapsed with Oklahoma marching out to a 15-7 lead.

The Wells Fargo Center crowd gave him a nice ovation when his name was announced, although he missed his first three shot attempts.

His impact, though, was much more obvious when he checked in for a second time, with six minutes left in the half. He subbed in for Dixon, and the Wildcats went with a smaller look.

On the first defensive possession, Whitmore dove in a passing lane, stole the ball, sprinted down the court, hit Chris Arcidiacono in the corner with a pass, and Arcidiacono swung the ball to an open Armstrong on the wing for a triple. The Wildcats had completed a 10-0 run, part of an Oklahoma scoring drought that lasted eight minutes, 11 seconds.

Whitmore nailed a corner three-pointer after the Sooners stopped the run, and then blew by a defender for an easy lay-in. He finished the half with seven points in 12 minutes.

Tale of two halves

Whitmore played just eight minutes in the second half. He turned the ball over twice and didn’t play over the final seven minutes, 46 seconds, as Villanova’s more experienced players carried the Wildcats over the finish line.

Up next

Villanova plays the third of its four Big 5 games next, a Wednesday night home game vs. Penn at Finneran Pavilion (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The game will mark the debut of Jay Wright’s next gig: Analyst for CBS Sports and Warner Brothers Discovery Sports. Former Villanova coach Steve Lappas will also be on the broadcast.