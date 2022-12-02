Brandon Slater said he was ready to get back in the gym to practice as soon as Sunday’s loss to Oregon – Villanova’s fourth defeat in a row – finished.

Adversity in Kyle Neptune’s first season as head coach has come early. The Wildcats were ranked No. 16 in the first Associated Press men’s basketball poll before the season started. They quickly fell out of the Top 25 for the first time in three years. Now, a few weeks later, Villanova is 2-5, rated 55th by KenPom – sandwiched between Utah State and Dayton – and has just four non-conference games on the schedule before a grueling Big East slate begins Dec. 21 vs. a currently undefeated St. John’s team.

The caveat the whole time has been that the Wildcats are without two starters, senior Justin Moore and freshman Cam Whitmore. But Villanova has struggled defensively, especially guarding the three-point line, and hasn’t shot the ball well itself. While the Wildcats are missing starters, they’re also starting three players – Caleb Daniels, Eric Dixon, and Slater – who started a Final Four game six months ago.

This is Villanova’s first four-game losing streak since the 2011-12 season. Slater is the only player on the roster who has ever experienced a losing streak of more than two games in a Villanova uniform.

“It’s a different feeling,” Slater said. “We’re all just trying to get used to this time right now. We have to realize that we have to embrace it. We can’t hide from it. We can’t go away from it.”

Villanova basketball players have long bought into the Jay Wright philosophy of the next game being the most important game. And Slater didn’t bite Friday morning when asked if he’s considered how important Saturday might be in terms of doing anything to improve what is looking like an ugly resume for March.

It’s the next game, so it’s the biggest one. But as far as Saturday afternoon games at Wells Fargo Center go, this one feels pretty big. Oklahoma is 6-1, its only defeat being an opening night, 52-51 loss to Sam Houston State (a team that is 6-1). While Villanova dropped three straight in Portland, the Sooners, who are led by former Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser, won the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida, topping Nebraska, Seton Hall and Ole Miss.

The Sooners are rated 30th according to KenPom and had a few AP Top 25 votes this week.

Neptune said he’s seen some improvements this week. He’s coaching a team top-heavy with experience and filled largely with players who have not yet experienced this type of basketball. Neptune said changes to the starting lineup are possible as soon as Saturday.

Asked if there were positives to take away from the Portland trip, Neptune said close games against good teams can only help in the long run. Villanova’s five losses on the year have been by an average of 5.4 points.

“Obviously if you put anybody in a game of Checkers they’re going to want to win every time they’re out there,” Neptune said. “But sometimes it takes adversity to get you to where you need to go. Hopefully we can use this as a learning lesson as we continue through a young season.

“We’ve all adopted the attitude of, this is where we are right now and we have to come together and we have to just become a Villanova basketball team.”

Could Whitmore play Saturday?

There have been few positives over the first month of this Villanova basketball season, but Whitmore, an explosive freshman wing with NBA lottery potential, is nearing his return.

How close is he? Whitmore, who has been out after surgery to the thumb on his right (shooting) hand, will be a game-time decision Saturday vs. Oklahoma, and has had that distinction for the last few games, Neptune said.

Whitmore has been practicing, but not as a full participant, Neptune said. When he joins the lineup, Whitmore will likely be on a minutes restriction.

“You have to remember, he’s been out for seven weeks,” Neptune said. “Every time, we have a meeting with doctors. We don’t want to get him back so quick and then something else happens.

“He’s up against a lot and we’re trying to ease him back in. We’re trying to figure it out, it’s day-to-day.”