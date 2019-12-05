Here’s an understatement: Saddiq Bey caused all sorts of problems for Penn no matter who was guarding him. (Who guarded him? Everyone and often nobody.) As space cleared out in the lane, Bey kept filling it, turning his matchups into mini one-on-one battles that the sophomore kept getting the best of it. Bey had 16 points at the break. Then he kept going. Baseline drive for a dunk? Sure. Take it to AJ Brodeur for a three-point play? Why not. He slowed down for a time but with 6 1/2 minutes left already had a career high before hitting the bench with four quick second-half fouls.