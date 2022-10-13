A bye week is traditionally a time for a team to get healthy and work on its shortcomings, but for Villanova (3-2, 1-1 CAA), its benefit may have been best seen elsewhere.

No. 16 Villanova’s week off lined up with midterms, and head coach Mark Ferrante said that it allowed his players to “clear their heads from a football perspective and hit the books.” Now, Villanova is on fall break, giving the team a full week to focus on its next test: No. 25 Richmond.

Richmond (3-2, 1-1 CAA) is also coming off a bye week after a heartbreaking, 30-27 loss at No. 18 Elon in double overtime. Villanova and Richmond went into the season with CAA title aspirations, and a win Saturday (3:30 P.M., FloSports) at Robins Stadium could prove pivotal in the race for the conference crown.

Keys to victory

Richmond boasts the CAA’s top passing offense, as graduate quarterback Reese Udinski throws for 301 yards per game. Udinski spreads the wealth among three talented receivers, with Jasiah Williams, Leroy Henley, and Jakob Herres all averaging more than six receptions. Williams leads the CAA with 8.6 receptions per game.

While Villanova has the No. 2 pass defense in the CAA (163.8 yards per game), the Wildcats have struggled severely against the run. Villanova is allowing 242 rushing yards per game, worst in the conference.

Regardless of whether the Spiders choose to attack Villanova on the ground or through the air, the Wildcats will need to be stronger on defense to leave Richmond with a win.

Keep an eye on

Richmond’s Jake Larson has been one of the best kickers in the CAA throughout his career with the Spiders, but he’s struggled of late. Against Elon, he missed two field goals and had a third blocked, although all were from beyond 40 yards.

For Villanova, graduate transfer Matthew Mercurio has been excellent since transferring in from FBS San Jose State. Mercurio has made all 24 of his extra-point attempts and has gone 4-4 on field goals.

Both Larson and Mercurio could come into focus, as in a matchup of two of the CAA’s best, every point will count.

Hometown kid

Saturday’s game will be a homecoming for Villanova running back Jalen Jackson, who attended Richmond’s Thomas Jefferson High. Jackson has run for 334 yards and five touchdowns on the season, including a 187-yard, three-touchdown performance against Monmouth on Sept. 24.

Jackson ran for his first touchdown as a Wildcat at Richmond in 2018.

These two have a history

The Wildcats have won three straight against the Spiders, including a frantic comeback last season. Villanova scored 21 unanswered points in the final 5:01 of the game to win, 34-27.

Looking down the line

After Richmond, Villanova returns home to take on Albany (1-4, 0-2 CAA) on Saturday, Oct. 22 (3:30 P.M., FloSports).

