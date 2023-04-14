Villanova lands Washington State transfer TJ Bamba

Washington State junior TJ Bamba will transfer to Villanova should he choose to stay in college, a sourced confirmed to The Inquirer. Bamba, a 6-foot-5 guard, announced on March 27 that he would go through the 2023 NBA draft process and simultaneously enter the transfer portal.

Bamba, who was named a team captain ahead of the season, had a breakout junior year. He averaged a team-high 15.8 points for a 17-17 Cougars squad, shooting 37.2% from three. Bamba played much of the second half of the season with an injured hand, yet still led the Cougars to a six-game winning streak to finish the regular season. In the final game before the Pac-12 tournament, Bamba scored a career-high 36 points in a win over Washington. He was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

“I chose Villanova because it ultimately gives me the best chance to reach my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA,” Bamba told On3 Sports. “They have the national stage, the winning brand, and the blueprint. They have the coaching and skill development that people like myself need in order to be successful. … I look forward to embracing the Villanova Way.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Baker Dunleavy as Villanova’s basketball ‘general manager’ shows importance of NIL

The guard’s decision to enter the portal was driven by a desire to be closer to family. Bamba is originally from the Bronx, and Villanova’s proximity to New York City contributed to it being one of his finalists. Georgia Tech was his other top choice, as he also has family in Atlanta.

“I told [Cougars head coach Kyle Smith] if Washington State was geographically located on the East Coast, I would not be in this position,” Bamba told Cougsfan.com on Wednesday. “But that’s just how it is.”

CBS Sports ranked Bamba as the 20th-best prospect in the portal, two spots ahead of former Temple guard Khalif Battle.

Bamba is not projected to be drafted. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 1.

Should Bamba choose to stay in college, he projects to fill the void in the Villanova starting lineup left by Caleb Daniels’ graduation. With Justin Moore returning for a fifth season, Bamba will not need to be the top offensive option he was in Pullman, but instead, he will likely be a supplementary option and a threat from beyond the arc. Bamba is also a strong defender.

Villanova now has three open scholarships remaining. The Wildcats will likely target an additional forward or two to replace Cam Whitmore, who declared for the draft on Tuesday, and graduate Brandon Slater. Villanova is also a finalist for 2023 four-star small forward Brady Dunlap, who de-committed from Notre Dame when former head coach Mike Brey retired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

» READ MORE: No NCAA Tournament for Villanova, and no ducking the challenges ahead