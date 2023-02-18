Here’s how No. 6 UConn proved too much, too late for No. 14 Villanova

In the first sold-out Villanova women’s basketball game since 2004, it was No. 6 UConn who came away with a 60-51 victory over No. 14 Villanova, in a matchup between the two top teams in the Big East.

Statistical leaders

Senior Maddy Siegrist led Villanova (23-5, 14-3 Big East) with 21 points, three blocks and two steals.

Sophomore Lucy Olsen added 13 points and four rebounds while junior Bella Runyan provided a spark off the bench with a little bit of everything. Runyan finished with nine points, three rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Connecticut (24-4, 16-1 Big East) had three players in double figures led by Lou Lopez-Senechal who finished with 22 points while alongside Droka Juhasz (14 points) and Aaliyah Edwards (13 points).

What we saw

In the first matchup between Villanova and UConn on Jan. 29, the Wildcats took the lead in the third quarter and held that lead until the final minutes when the Huskies took over to claim a 63-58 win.

On Saturday, it was UConn with the late lead, but Villanova was unable to make the comeback — despite getting close.

The first quarter saw a dominant UConn squad that shot 64.3% from the field and led by nine with under a minute to go. Villanova finished the quarter on a 5-0 run with a jumper from Siegrist and a three from Runyan.

Carrying this momentum, Villanova came out in the second quarter with more poise and patience. The Huskies flustered the ‘Cats for the first ten minutes, but they flipped the script in the second and forced seven UConn turnovers. Villanova went into halftime trailing, 28-26.

The third quarter was more back-and-forth action with the Huskies taking a five-point lead into the final ten minutes.

UConn came out hot to start the fourth, extending its advantage to 12 with just under eight minutes to play.

Behind the energy from the Finneran Pavilion crowd, Villanova started to creep back in. The Wildcats were showing glimpses of what they looked like in the midst of their 16-point comeback against St. John’s.

Trailing by 10, Siegrist and Olsen hit back-to-back triples to cut the Huskies’ lead to four with 4 minutes, 32 seconds remaining. Olsen hit a floater on the next possession to bring the Wildcats within two, but that was as close as they would get.

Villanova missed three crucial free throws and some open looks in the final minutes as UConn closed the game on an 8-1 run to seal the victory.

Up Next

Villanova has two consecutive home games next week with DePaul (15-13, 8-9) on Tuesday (7 p.m., FloSports) followed by Providence (13-15, 4-13) on Friday (7 p.m., FloSports).