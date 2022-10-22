The credit will go to Villanova kicker Matthew Mercurio for sealing the Wildcats’ 31-29 victory with a 28-yard field goal as time expired but Villanova started Saturday’s game against Albany off with a bang.

Senior running back TD Ayo-Durojaiye took the ball 70 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game. The Wildcats held a 21-0 lead in the first half behind two touchdowns from senior Jaaron Hayek and junior Rayjuon Pringle.

A six-play drive in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter found Albany freshman quarterback Reese Poffenbarger drive the Great Danes down the field. He found wide receiver Thomas Greaney on a 5-yard touchdown alongside a successful two-point conversation to go ahead 29-28 with less than two minutes remaining.

What we saw

Coming into the matchup, there were concerns surrounding Villanova’s rushing defense, but the Wildcats would deliver. Villanova held the Great Danes to 55 yards on 23 rushing attempts. It would mark a season-low for the Wildcats’ defense. The previous low was against Maine (108) in early October.

The Wildcats’ passing defense, which ranked second in the Colonial Athletic Conference was challenged by Albany. as the Great Danes finished with 377 passing yards. Offensively, the Wildcats used a balanced attack as Quarterback Connor atkins finished with 292 yards on 18 of 26 passing (three touchdowns) and Villanova’s rushing attack, led by Ayo-Durojaiye, finished with 151 yards.

» READ MORE: Villanova quarterback Connor Watkins, already proven under pressure, waited his turn

Standout performance

TD Ayo-Durojaiye led the Villanova rushing attack with 136 yards and a touchdown. This is the senior’s second straight week with more than 100 yards rushing. Graduate running back Jalen Jackson has missed the last two games, and Ayo-Durojaiye’s performance has been key to keeping the Wildcats’ rushing offense effective.

Pringle led the Villanova with 143 yards and two touchdowns, tying his career high for TDs. The junior finished with four receptions for an average of 35.8 yards per catch.

Poffenbarger led the Great Danes with 370 passing yards, completing 33 of his 42 attempts.

Up next

Villanova stays home next weekend to host CAA newcomer Hampton (4-3, 1-3 CAA) on Saturday (1 p.m., FloSports). Hampton is coming off a tough 41-10 loss against Richmond at home.