Four weeks ago, Villanova (3-3, 1-2 CAA) took on Monmouth in front of a sold-out family weekend crowd, only to come up short against the CAA newcomer, 49-42. Now, the Wildcats will finally have a chance to redeem themselves, when they host Albany in front of a sold-out homecoming crowd on Saturday (3:30 pm, FloSports).

Since the Monmouth loss, Villanova has played two road CAA games, routing Maine, 45-20, before falling to Richmond, 20-10, last weekend. The Cats’ inconsistencies on both sides of the ball have resulted in unpredictable performances all season.

The Great Danes come to the Main Line with an overall record of 1-5, having yet to secure a win in their three CAA contests.

Keys to victory

It all comes down to defense for Villanova. The recurring theme of the season has been the Wildcats’ inability to stop the run. Surrendering a conference-worst 239.7 rushing yards per game, Villanova has yet to figure out a solution to its problems up front and it has cost them in big moments.

On the other hand, the Wildcats’ passing defense has been elite all season long (No. 2 in the CAA). That pass defense will be crucial this weekend as the Great Danes top the CAA in passing yards per game (280.5 ypg) led by redshirt freshman quarterback Reese Poffenbarger.

Keep an eye on

Poffenbarger has led the Albany offense all season, throwing for 1,683 yards and 13 touchdowns while boasting a 63.2% completion rate. The first-year starter confidently directs the offense and has yet to throw an interception this season. Without a big-time performance from Poffenbarger, the Great Danes could struggle to challenge the Wildcats.

For Villanova, exposing Albany run’s defense, which ranks second to last in the conference, will be important. The Wildcats’ running back trio of Jalen Jackson, TD Ayo-Durojaiye and DeeWil Barlee has been impressive all season, as the Wildcats have racked up over 220 yards per game on the ground, third-best in the CAA.

Ayo-Durojaiye carried the load last week with a 106-yard performance at Richmond while Jackson was unable to play due to an aggravated hamstring injury. Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante has hope that Jackson will be ready to go this weekend, but even in the absence of the graduate student, Barlee and Ayo-Durojaiye are more than capable of filling the void.

These two have a history

The two schools have only faced each other twice since 2017 with each team earning once. The Wildcats bested the Great Danes last year, as they secured a 17-10, win in Albany in a game best remembered for the weather. Villanova leads the all-time series 4-1.

Looking down the line

Following Saturday’s game against Albany, Villanova will host CAA newcomer Hampton (4-2, 1-2 CAA), on Oct. 29 (1:00 p.m., FloSports).