Villanova wanted to play one more game at Mohegan Sun Arena’s “Bubbleville,” and got its wish. But a third game in four nights Saturday night proved to be more than the Wildcats could handle.
After blowing a 12-point lead, the No. 3 Wildcats got two free throws from Justin Moore with 1.3 seconds left to force overtime, but they looked to be out of gas and Virginia Tech controlled the extra period for an 81-73 upset in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Uncasville, Conn.
The game between the two teams was arranged early Friday after Temple had to back out of games against each team due to COVID-19 issues. And the Wildcats (2-1) appeared to have the game well under control after taking a 52-40 lead with just under 9 minutes to play.
But the Hokies (2-0) hit five of six three-pointers in a comeback that gradually whittled down their deficit. The Wildcats helped out by missing the front end of three consecutive one-and-one situations, the last one by Moore with 10 seconds remaining in the second half and ‘Nova clinging to a 62-61 lead.
Keve Aluma answered for Tech with a three-point play with 1.3 seconds left for a 64-62 lead.
Then as Eric Dixon ran the baseline and he prepared to inbound, Moore set a screen and was knocked down by Justyn Mutts. After Moore was initially called for a moving screen, the call was reversed after the officials discussed it, and Moore tied the game with two free throws.
However, the overtime was all Hokies. Mutts, a transfer from Delaware, hit the first five points to put Tech in control. Villanova got as close as two, 71-69, on a three-pointer by Caleb Daniels with 58.4 seconds to play, but Aluma hit another three-point play and the Hokies clinched the win at the line.
Collin Gillespie led the Wildcats with 25 points, 16 in the first half. Daniels added 17 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 14. Aluma led the Hokies with 23.
The game was close for the first 26 minutes before the Wildcats established some breathing room midway through the second half. They held the Hokies without a point for more than 5 minutes and scored 11 consecutive points, six by Daniels.
The run ended with Daniels’ baseline jumper that gave ‘Nova a 49-38 lead with 10:38 remaining. A three-point basket by Cole Swider extended the margin to 12, 52-40, at the 8:48 mark, but Villanova did not score for the next three minutes.
The Hokies mounted a rally behind Aluma, who drained a three-point shot and a layup in an 8-0 run that cut the lead to four. Then they answered with two-point baskets by Jermaine Samuels and Robinson-Earl with threes from Mutts and Makiem Alleyne to make it a two-point game at 56-54.