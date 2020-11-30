The Villanova men’s basketball program is staying at Mohegan Sun Arena’s “Bubbleville” for at least one more game. The Wildcats will take on Hartford on Tuesday.
This will be the Wildcats’ fourth contest at the Uncasville, Conn., facility in seven days. It replaces a postponed game that had been scheduled for Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion against St. Joseph’s, which reported a positive COVID-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel, a group that includes players, coaches, athletic trainers, and medical and equipment staff.
Villanova played its first two games in the 2K Empire Classic, winning the championship by defeating Boston College on Wednesday and Arizona State on Thursday. The Cats also picked up a game Saturday night against Virginia Tech in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off, which they lost in overtime.
The Virginia Tech game replaced one that had been scheduled for Thursday against Temple, which also had a positive COVID-19 test in its program.
The Hawks lost their only game of the new season, 69-57, Friday night at Connecticut. They are coached by St. Joseph’s graduate and former La Salle and Penn assistant John Gallagher.
Tuesday’s game will be televised by ESPN2 starting at 5 p.m.