Villanova wins share of CAA football title with 35-7 defeat of Delaware in the Battle of the Blue

NEWARK, Del. — Call them the champions.

No. 10 Villanova defeated No. 7 Delaware, 35-7, in the Battle of the Blue on Saturday to win a share of the Coastal Athletic Association football title. It’s Villanova’s first CAA crown since 2021 and second since 2012.

With the win, the Wildcats (9-2, 7-1 CAA) earned the CAA’s automatic qualifier to the FCS playoffs. Though No. 12 Albany (9-3, 7-1) and Richmond (8-3, 7-1) have the same conference record, Villanova secured the bid through a better point differential (+117, Albany +113, Richmond +59).

Defensive dominance

Villanova came into the matchup with the tough task of slowing an offense that scored just under five touchdowns a game.

The challenge got easier when both Delaware’s starting quarterback and backup were forced out of the game with injuries.

Facing third-string QB Nick Minicucci for much of the game, Villanova allowed just 296 yards of offense. The Blue Hens (8-3, 6-2) came into the game averaging 435.

Senior linebacker Brendan Bell led Villanova with 12 tackles, including a sack. Sophomore linebacker Shane Hartzell had eight, including a key stop on a fake punt.

Cornerback Isas Waxter and linebacker Jordan Nelson both had interceptions. Linebacker Danny Abraham clinched the victory in the fourth quarter with a 69-yard pick-six.

The three Delaware quarterbacks combined to go 14-of-31 for 129 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.

Points on the board

Graduate running back Jalen Jackson set the tone with a 55-yard carry on the first play of the game. After a pass interference penalty in the end zone, running back DeeWil Barlee put the Wildcats ahead with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Midway through the second quarter, Villanova failed to capitalize on stopping a fake punt in the Delaware red zone. A bad snap led to a missed 29-yard field goal from kicker Matthew Mercurio. Both teams combined to miss three field goals on a windy day at Delaware Stadium.

Villanova broke the game open in the third quarter. Nelson’s interception gave the Wildcats the ball in Delaware territory, and six plays later, running back TD Ayo-Durojaiye scored to give Villanova a 21-7 lead. A 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Watkins to wide receiver Jaaron Hayek ended any shot of a Delaware comeback.

Watkins finished 16-of-26 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Hayek caught both scores, ending with six receptions for 121 yards.

Up next

With the win, Villanova guaranteed itself a playoff spot, and likely secured a first-round bye as well. The Wildcats will find out their playoff fate in the FCS playoff selection show on Sunday (12:30 p.m., ESPNU).

