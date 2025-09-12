Villanova men’s basketball schedule for 2025-26 is finalized with the release of Big East matchups

Following an 11-game nonconference run, Seton Hall will be first up for Villanova men’s basketball as it opens Big East play on Dec. 23.

The Big East finalized its conference schedules on Thursday, and the Wildcats, who are entering their first season under coach Kevin Willard, will tip off on the road against the Pirates at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Time and television information for that matchup and the full conference slate have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The schedule features two home games at Xfinity Mobile Arena, vs. St. John’s (Jan. 17) and Connecticut (Feb. 21). The UConn matchup will be the third and final time the Wildcats play in the newly named arena this season, as they will also compete in the third annual men’s Big 5 Classic on Dec. 5.

» READ MORE: Big 5 announces its men’s matchups for 2025, and with it, the Villanova-St. Joseph’s rivalry could end

Villanova’s first home Big East game at Finneran Pavilion closes out its December run, with DePaul coming in on New Year’s Eve. January features home games against Creighton (Jan. 7), Georgetown (Jan. 21), and Providence (Jan. 30), while the Wildcats are away against Butler (Jan. 3), Marquette (Jan. 10), Providence (Jan. 13), and UConn (Jan. 24).

The Wildcats open February at home against Seton Hall (Feb. 4), the first of four home games that month. The other games are: Marquette (Feb. 10), UConn (Feb. 21), and Butler (Feb. 25).

Games against Georgetown (Feb. 7), Creighton (Feb. 14), Xavier (Feb. 17), and St. John’s (Feb. 28) will be away.

A road trip to DePaul on March 4 and a home finale against Xavier on March 7 close out the regular season before the Big East tournament from March 11 to 14 at Madison Square Garden.

Villanova’s complete schedule can be found here.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of Villanova athletics right here!