Villanova unable to outlast Monmouth on the road and falls further behind in CAA title race

In an energetic competition between Villanova and Monmouth, with multiple touchdowns scored in all four quarters, the Wildcats came up short following a 40-33 final.

Despite Monmouth’s (5-6, 3-4 CAA) rough season, the Hawks gave No. 8 Villanova (8-3, 5-2 CAA) one of its toughest defensive tests yet. Hawks quarterback Derek Robertson led Monmouth’s 502 yards of total offense, completing 22 of 23 passes and throwing three touchdowns. Robertson entered the game with 3,043 total passing yards, the third-most in the FCS.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Villanova continues to trend in the wrong direction. It needs to turn things around fast.

Despite the loss, it was one of Villanova graduate quarterback Connor Watkins’ most efficient passing performances this season. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 235 yards, a touchdown and two rushing touchdowns.

Defense disrupted right away

Villanova went into the game allowing just 16.3 points per game from CAA opponents. But Monmouth piled up the most points of any team this season against Villanova, outscoring even FBS opponent Maryland’s 38-point victory on Sept. 21.

The Hawks controlled the tempo early in the game, breaking into the end zone on their first three drives. Early in the second quarter, Villanova’s leading tackler, junior linebacker Shane Hartzell, had to walk off the field due to an undisclosed injury.

As Villanova scrambled to adjust to Hartzell’s absence, Monmouth sophomore wide receiver Josh Derry completed a 32-yard pass in the ensuing play and made it to the end zone.

The Hawks dialed up a trick play to score again in the second quarter. Although Villanova ended the first quarter ahead 7-6, Monmouth maintained the lead it built in the second quarter for the rest of the game.

Offense keeps Wildcats close

In the first half, Watkins and the Villanova offense fought to keep up with Monmouth’s aggressive start to the game. They found some answers using the run game, with 93 total rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Stuck on the goal line on fourth down, Watkins delivered Villanova’s first touchdown of the day with a two-yard sprint in the first quarter.`

Freshman running back David Avit was Watkins’ go-to for critical plays. Avit finished the day with 65 rushing yards on 14 carries, as well as 43 receiving yards on three receptions. He also scored a touchdown on a 25-yard run in the second quarter.

In the air, freshman wide receiver Chris Colby led with 56 yards on four receptions.

Fourth-quarter battle

While the Wildcats only managed a field goal in the third quarter, two Monmouth touchdowns put them behind 33-17 entering the final 15 minutes of play.

Watkins took matters into his own hands to get Villanova back in action. After a pass to the end zone flew off-target, Watkins rushed six yards for a touchdown, then added on a two-point conversion.

But on the defensive end, Villanova did not get the stops that it needed to complete the comeback. Monmouth gained crucial first downs in the fourth quarter, surprising Villanova with rushing attempts on expected passes.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Villanova athletics right here!

A fourth-down conversion led to the touchdown that ultimately won the game for the Hawks, as they surged ahead by 15 points.

As the clock waned, the Wildcats continued to respond offensively. Also on fourth down, graduate wide receiver Devin Smith caught a 17-yard touchdown to end a 13-play drive. Watkins ran in a second two-point conversion.

Villanova did not get another chance to come back, as Monmouth held possession throughout the last six minutes.

Delaware on the horizon

Villanova will host Delaware (9-1, 6-1 CAA) in its regular-season finale in a game that becomes even more crucial for the Wildcats’ postseason chances. Kickoff is next Saturday at 1 p.m. (NBCSP, FloFootball).